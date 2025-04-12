G/A: Police arrest kingpin in nationwide vehicle theft and rental fraud ring

The Greater Accra Regional Police Command has apprehended Nana Anderson, a 37-year-old suspected ringleader of a sophisticated criminal network involved in vehicle theft and rental fraud across multiple regions in Ghana.

The suspect, who operates under multiple aliases including Nana Abeka, Essel Kofi Elvis, and Wilson Kojo Bismark, was arrested on April 5, 2025, at his hideout in Atasemanso, Kumasi, following an intensive investigation.

Investigations reveal that Anderson allegedly:

Fraudulently rented a Hyundai Elantra (GT 114-25) on March 25, 2025, using forged ECOWAS identity and driver’s licence cards bearing different names but his photograph.

Disabled the vehicle’s tracking system and failed to return it, prompting further scrutiny.

Admitted to receiving GH¢4,000 per stolen vehicle as part of the syndicate’s operations.

Police uncovered that the syndicate employed similar deceptive tactics to steal:

A Kia Forte in Haatso

A Honda Civic in Amasaman

A Kia Ultima in Spintex

All incidents occurred within the Greater Accra Region between January and March 2025.

Following his arrest, Anderson led police to a hideout in Millennium City, believed to be the residence of an accomplice, Gideon Baah (alias Nana), who remains at large.

Anderson has been arraigned before court, while law enforcement intensifies efforts to apprehend Baah and dismantle the syndicate.

The police have reassured the public of their commitment to combating organised crime and recovering stolen vehicles.

What must be done

To combat vehicle theft and rental fraud syndicates like the one led by Nana Anderson, Ghana must implement a multi-pronged approach.

Law enforcement needs enhanced forensic and digital tools to detect forged documents and track online rental scams, supported by stronger regional and international cooperation.

Regulatory reforms should enforce stricter rental verification processes, including biometric checks and a national rental database.