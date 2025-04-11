G/A: Police arrest 29-year-old man over viral gunfire video

The Ghana Police Service has arrested a man seen in a viral video discharging a firearm at Jamestown in Accra.

The suspect, identified as 29-year-old Samuel Aryeetey Kortor, was apprehended on April 9, 2025, through an intelligence-led operation.

In a statement, the police said preliminary investigations indicate that Kortor is also wanted by the Homicide Unit of the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) in connection with a murder case.

A search conducted at his residence in Gbese-Jamestown led to the retrieval of a Beretta pistol with serial number PX-195994.

He is currently in police custody assisting with investigations, while efforts are ongoing to arrest other suspects linked to the case.

The law against unlawful possession of firearms

In Ghana, the Arms and Ammunition Act, 1972 (NRCD 9) regulates firearm ownership.

Unlawful possession of firearms without a valid licence is a serious crime punishable by imprisonment (up to 10 years) or heavy fines.

The law aims to curb armed violence, robbery, and terrorism by restricting illegal gun ownership.

Only licensed individuals (e.g., security personnel, hunters, or sport shooters) may possess firearms.

The police conduct regular checks to enforce compliance, and offenders face strict penalties to deter illegal arms trafficking and misuse.

One key lesson from Ghana’s approach is the effectiveness of strong deterrence.

This discourages criminals from carrying unlicensed weapons and reinforces the seriousness of the offence.

Additionally, consistent enforcement plays a crucial role; Ghanaian police conduct regular raids and inspections to confiscate illegal firearms and arrest offenders.