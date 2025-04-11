G/A: Police arrest 29-year-old man over viral gunfire video

The Ghana Police Service has arrested a man seen in a viral video discharging a firearm at Jamestown in Accra.
The suspect, identified as 29-year-old Samuel Aryeetey Kortor, was apprehended on April 9, 2025, through an intelligence-led operation.
MUST READ: I will kill any NIB operative if... - NPP Vice Chairman warns [Video]
In a statement, the police said preliminary investigations indicate that Kortor is also wanted by the Homicide Unit of the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) in connection with a murder case.
A search conducted at his residence in Gbese-Jamestown led to the retrieval of a Beretta pistol with serial number PX-195994.
He is currently in police custody assisting with investigations, while efforts are ongoing to arrest other suspects linked to the case.
The law against unlawful possession of firearms
In Ghana, the Arms and Ammunition Act, 1972 (NRCD 9) regulates firearm ownership.
READ ALSO: GPL: We will finish Hearts in 25 minutes - Annor Walker warns ahead of clash
Unlawful possession of firearms without a valid licence is a serious crime punishable by imprisonment (up to 10 years) or heavy fines.
The law aims to curb armed violence, robbery, and terrorism by restricting illegal gun ownership.
Only licensed individuals (e.g., security personnel, hunters, or sport shooters) may possess firearms.
The police conduct regular checks to enforce compliance, and offenders face strict penalties to deter illegal arms trafficking and misuse.
One key lesson from Ghana’s approach is the effectiveness of strong deterrence.
This discourages criminals from carrying unlicensed weapons and reinforces the seriousness of the offence.
READ MORE: Gov't to partner with popular young phone repairer Malfred Kudu to train more youth
Additionally, consistent enforcement plays a crucial role; Ghanaian police conduct regular raids and inspections to confiscate illegal firearms and arrest offenders.
This proactive approach helps maintain public safety and prevents weapons from falling into the wrong hands.