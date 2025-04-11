The Ashanti Regional Police Command has apprehended Bella Merie, a 29-year-old Cameroonian national, for allegedly masterminding an elaborate internet fraud and human trafficking operation.

Preliminary investigations reveal that the suspect defrauded 43 victims (32 males and 11 females) of a total of 4.5 million CFA francs by falsely promising them employment opportunities through the platform Q-NET.

Police arrested Merie alongside the victims, all believed to be Cameroonian nationals between the ages of 22 and 30, at a residence in Kenyasi Abrem on Monday, April 7.

In an official statement, the police reaffirmed their dedication to combating cybercrime and safeguarding the welfare of both Ghanaian citizens and foreign nationals within the country.

The suspect and victims have since been transferred to the Ghana Immigration Service for further immigration procedures and eventual repatriation to Cameroon.

Ghana's legal stance on fraud and human trafficking

In Ghana, individuals convicted of fraud or human trafficking face severe penalties under the country's legal framework.

These crimes are treated as serious offences, with punishments designed to deter perpetrators and protect victims.

Fraud offences and punishments

Under Ghana's Criminal Offences Act, 1960 (Act 29), fraud is categorised as a felony.

Section 131 criminalises defrauding by false pretences, which applies to scams involving fake job offers, investment schemes, or online fraud (such as the Q-NET case involving Bella Merie).

If found guilty, offenders face up to five years imprisonment. For more sophisticated cybercrimes, the Cybercrime Act, 2020 (Act 1038) imposes even harsher penalties; convicted individuals may be fined up to GH₵480,000 and/or sentenced to 10–15 years in prison.

Additionally, if fraud involves organised crime, the Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO) can prosecute offenders under the Anti-Money Laundering Act, leading to asset forfeiture alongside imprisonment.

Human trafficking penalties

Ghana’s Human Trafficking Act, 2005 (Act 694) prescribes strict punishments for trafficking offences.

Those found guilty of recruiting, transporting, or exploiting victims through deception (such as fraudulent employment promises) face a minimum of five years and a maximum of 10 years imprisonment.

If the victims are children, the sentence increases to 20 years.

Foreign nationals involved in trafficking, like Bella Merie, are also subject to deportation under the Immigration Act, 2000 (Act 573) after serving their sentences.