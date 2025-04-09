A/R: Court remands 7 soldiers, one civilian for allegedly assaulting two to death

The Suame District Court in Ghana’s Ashanti Region has ordered seven soldiers and a civilian employee to be held in military custody over allegations of fatally assaulting two civilians in Kumasi.

The accused, Lieutenant Selim Nikoi Neequaye, Lieutenant Emmanuel Abrokwa, Lieutenant Daniel Osae, Sergeant Kumi Edmond, Lance Corporal Ameyaw Desmond, Private Ampah Felix, Private Gyekye, and civilian employee Thomas Adjei Mensah of the 4th Infantry Battalion, face charges of murder and conspiracy to commit murder as per Adom Online.

Prosecutors allege that the group arrested and violently attacked the two men, Kwame Adu and Kwabena Sarfo, on 28 March 2025, following accusations that they had stolen an iPhone in Asafo.

The victims were reportedly taken to the 4Bn barracks for interrogation.

Relatives of the deceased claim the soldiers severely beat the two before abandoning them in a bush at Danyame, where they later died.

Detective Inspector Justice Ativor, the police prosecutor, stated that the suspects were apprehended with the assistance of military authorities.

While they admitted to detaining and later releasing the victims at Danyame, they denied involvement in any physical assault.

Military High Command response

In a 2 April 2025 statement, the Military High Command acknowledged that the civilians had sustained injuries and pledged a full investigation.

Brigadier General E. Aggrey-Quashie, Director General of Public Relations for the Ghana Armed Forces, vowed that any personnel found culpable would face legal consequences.

During the court proceedings, the prosecution requested the accused be remanded in prison custody, but defence counsel successfully argued for military detention instead.

The court granted the request, remanding all eight for two weeks until their next appearance on 22 April 2025.