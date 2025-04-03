GAF investigates alleged assault by 7 soldiers in Kumasi

The Ghana Armed Forces (GAF) has launched a joint investigation into an alleged assault involving seven military personnel in Kumasi on Friday, 28 March 2025.

The inquiry, led by the Military Police and the Ashanti Regional Police Criminal Investigations Department (CID), aims to determine the circumstances surrounding the incident.

Reports indicate that three officers and four soldiers allegedly arrested and assaulted three civilians accused of stealing a mobile phone.

The victims reportedly sustained varying degrees of injury during the altercation.

In an official statement, Brigadier General Eric Aggrey Quashie, Director of Public Relations for the GAF, confirmed that the implicated personnel have been placed under closed arrest pending the investigation's outcome.

GAF statement

The attention of the Military High Command has been drawn to an incident that is alleged to have taken place in Kumasi on Friday, 28 March 2025.

Seven military personnel, made up of three officers and four soldiers, are alleged to have arrested and assaulted three civilians for stealing a mobile phone belonging to another civilian.

The civilians are alleged to have suffered varied degrees of injuries. The Military Police and the Ashanti Regional Police CID are investigating the case.

The officers and the soldiers have been placed under closed arrest while the investigation continues."

The statement further emphasised that any personnel found guilty would face legal consequences:

The Military High Command wishes to assure all that anyone found culpable would be dealt with according to the law.

Additionally, the GAF urged the affected families to remain patient as investigations proceed:

We also urge the families and friends of the victims to remain calm and await the outcome of the investigations.