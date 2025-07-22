U.S. Customs intercepts stolen cars worth $150,000 on their way to Ghana

U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) has intercepted a shipment of stolen vehicles at the Port of Virginia destined for Ghana as part of a heightened effort to combat international vehicle smuggling.

The high-end vehicles, mostly newer models, were estimated to be worth $150,000 in the U.S, but experts suggest they could have commanded even higher prices in Ghana and other parts of West Africa, where demand for imported cars continues to surge.

According to CBP reports, this operation is just one in a series of enforcement actions targeting transnational smuggling networks. So far in 2025, stolen vehicles worth more than $6.5 million have been seized at the Port of Virginia alone.

A viral video shared online shows CBP officers opening sealed shipping containers and unloading concealed vehicles. Many of these containers were reportedly headed for West Africa, with Ghana marked as the primary destination.

Red Flags Raised During Routine Cargo Checks

CBP agents flagged a shipment after spotting inconsistencies between the manifest and the actual cargo. One document claimed the container held a 1990s Lincoln, but X-ray scans revealed it actually contained newer, high-value vehicles.

An X-ray of the container showed us that the vehicles inside weren't the ones that were listed

Said CBP Chief James Askew, who is overseeing the investigation.

READ ALSO: 10 strongest militaries in the world in 2025

Some of these cars are 2024 models, and they fetch a much higher price overseas. They try to pack as many vehicles as possible, usually about four per container to maximise profit

Watch the full video below

Smugglers Use Fraudulent Shipping Documents

Authorities revealed that most of the intercepted vehicles were being illegally exported using fake or incomplete documentation. In many cases, the cars had no valid titles or ownership records, making it easier for criminal syndicates to traffic them across borders undetected.

By using fraudulent shipping documents and shell companies, these smuggling operations pose a growing threat to international trade and security.