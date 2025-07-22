WAFCON 2024 : Ghana vs Morocco - Preview, H2H, line-up & prediction

The stage is set for a thrilling semifinal clash as Ghana’s Black Queens face host nation Morocco’s Atlas Lionesses in the 2024 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) at Stade Moulay Hassan in Rabat.

Ghana’s campaign has been a rollercoaster. After a 2-0 defeat to defending champions South Africa in their opener, the Black Queens bounced back with a 1-1 draw against Mali and an emphatic 4-1 win over Tanzania.

They then advanced to the semifinals with a nail-biting penalty shootout victory over Algeria after a 0-0 draw in regulation time.

The Black Queens have scored five goals and conceded four across four matches—highlighting issues with both attack and defence that they’ll need to tighten ahead of this crucial encounter.

Morocco, on the other hand, has looked dominant on home soil. They topped Group A with seven points, two wins and one draw, scoring seven goals and conceding four for a +3 goal difference.

Their momentum continued in the quarterfinals with a confident 3-1 victory over Mali. Ibtissam Jraïdi netted twice, while Kenza Chapelle added a late third goal to seal the win.

With 10 goals so far, Morocco are currently the top scorers of WAFCON 2024, led by the prolific Ghizlane Chebbak, who is tied for the tournament’s golden boot race with four goals alongside Senegal’s Nguenar Ndiaye.

Head-to-Head Record

Total Matches Played: 5

Morocco Wins: 3

Ghana Wins: 2

Morocco has the slight edge historically, but past meetings suggest a closely contested matchup.

Probable Starting Lineups

WAFCON 2024: Black Queens knock out Algeria to book semi-final clash with Morocco

Ghana (Black Queens): Cynthia Konlan Findib, Portia Boakye, Susan Ama Duah, Comfort Yeboah, Josephine Bonsu, Grace Asantewaa, Jennifer Cudjoe, Stella Nyamekye, Chantelle Boye-Hlorkah, Princess, Doris Boaduwaa

Morocco (Atlas Lionesses): Khadija Er-Rmichi, Zineb Redouani, Nouhaila Benzina, Ghizlane Chebbak, Ibtissam Jraidi, Najat Badri, Fatima Tagnaout, Aziza Rabbah, Hanane Ait El Haj, Sakina Ouzraoui, Yasmin Katie Mrabet

Both sides have demonstrated grit and quality throughout the tournament. Morocco’s recent 3-1 win over Mali shows their attacking depth and home advantage, while Ghana’s dramatic penalty win over Algeria underscores their fighting spirit and defensive resilience.