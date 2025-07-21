U.S slaps $250 visa integrity fee on foreign travellers under new Trump plan

United States has introduced a new policy that will significantly raise the cost of non-immigrant visas for African travellers.

Effective later in 2025, the One Big Beautiful Bill Act, signed into law on July 4, 2025, imposes a $250 “visa integrity fee” on most nonimmigrant visa applicants, according to immigration law firm Envoy Global.

This fee applies to individuals from African nations seeking visas for purposes such as tourism, study, temporary work, or business.

The non-waivable, non-reducible $250 fee is in addition to existing visa-related costs, including machine-readable visa (MRV) application fees, anti-fraud fees, and reciprocity fees.

For citizens of countries like Nigeria, Ghana, or Kenya, the total cost of a single visa application could now approach $500, excluding additional expenses for documentation or travel.

Impact on African Applicants

The new fee affects a wide range of African visa applicants, including students seeking F-1 or F-2 visas, exchange visitors on J-1 or J-2 visas, professionals applying for H-1B or H-4 temporary work visas, and tourists visiting family or attending events in the U.S.

This additional financial burden compounds existing challenges for African applicants, who already face lengthy visa processing times and high denial rates.

In contrast, citizens of 42 countries primarily in Europe, Canada, Bermuda, and select Asian and Gulf nations are exempt from this fee under the U.S.

Visa Waiver Program, which allows visa-free travel for stays of up to 90 days. No African nations are included in this programme, highlighting disparities in global mobility and access.

Broader Implications

The timing of the fee increase raises concerns as the U.S. prepares to host major international events, such as the 2026 FIFA World Cup and the 2028 Summer Olympics in Los Angeles.

Experts warn that the added cost, combined with existing challenges like long visa processing times and high denial rates, could deter visitors from Africa, South America, Asia, and the Middle East, potentially impacting attendance at these global events.

The U.S. government has stated that the revenue from the visa integrity fee will be directed to the Treasury’s general fund.

However, there is no clear indication that these funds will be used to improve consular services or address persistent delays in visa processing, which disproportionately affect African applicants.

Geoff Freeman, President and CEO of the U.S. Travel Association, has criticised the fee, describing it as a “self-inflicted wound” that discourages international visitation.

He noted,

These fees do not improve the travel experience and only serve to deter visitors at a time when concerns about the U.S. welcome experience and high costs are already prevalent.