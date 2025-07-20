Messi surpasses Cristiano Ronaldo’s all-time goal record with brace for Inter Miami

Lionel Messi etched his name into the record books once again, surpassing Cristiano Ronaldo’s long-standing record for non-penalty goals.

The Argentine legend scored twice in Inter Miami’s 5-1 demolition of the New York Red Bulls in Major League Soccer (MLS), taking his career tally of non-penalty goals to 764—one more than Ronaldo’s 763, achieved in 167 fewer games, according to ESPN Stats & Info.

Messi, 38, showcased his signature brilliance with a composed strike in the 32nd minute and a stunning curler in the 67th, reaffirming his clinical edge in open play.

His brace also keeps him level atop the 2025 MLS Golden Boot race with Sam Surridge of Nashville SC, both on 18 goals, as noted by MLSSoccer.com.

Since joining Inter Miami in mid-2023, Messi has delivered an outstanding return: 58 goals and 26 assists in just 68 matches.

Comparatively, Cristiano Ronaldo, now 40 and playing for Al Nassr in the Saudi Pro League, has amassed 93 goals and 11 assists in 105 appearances, with 25 of those goals coming from penalties.

In contrast, only two of Messi’s Inter Miami goals have been from the spot, emphasising his efficiency in open play.

While both superstars are nearing the twilight of their careers and are unlikely to add another Ballon d'Or, their legendary rivalry continues to spark debate.

Messi is set to appear next in the MLS All-Star Game against Liga MX’s top players on July 23, while Ronaldo is expected to return to action with Al Nassr in the Saudi Pro League this August.

