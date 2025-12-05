Advertisement

Ghana drawn against England, Croatia and Panama in tough 2026 FIFA World Cup group

Nii Ayitey Brown
Nii Ayitey Brown 19:45 - 05 December 2025
Ghana Drawn in Group L
Ghana’s path at the 2026 FIFA World Cup has officially been set and it’s undoubtedly a challenging one.

The Black Stars have been drawn into Group L, where they will face three formidable opponents: England, Croatia, and Panama. The draw, conducted in New York on Friday, marks the beginning of a crucial journey for Ghana as the expanded 48-team tournament prepares to kick off across the USA, Canada and Mexico.

A Group of High Stakes
Group L is expected to be one of the more intriguing and competitive groups of the tournament. Group L Teams:
1. England (UEFA – Pot 1)
2. Croatia (UEFA – Pot 2)
3. Panama (CONCACAF – Pot 3)
4. Ghana (CAF – Pot 4)

This will be the second match between the two teams where the first was a friendly international game held at Wembley Stadium on March 29, 2011, which ended in a 1-1 draw. Asamoah Gyan scored a late goal for Ghana to level the match.

Ghana's last meeting against England ended in a 1-1 draw

England manager Thomas Tuchel's side enters the tournament as one of Europe’s top contenders, having reached the latter stages of recent major competitions.

Croatia, who were World Cup runners-up in 2018 and semifinalists in 2022, bring tournament pedigree and experience, making them one of the toughest teams in Pot 2. Panama, meanwhile, return for their second-ever World Cup after debuting in 2018, bringing speed, structure and the unpredictability typical of CONCACAF sides.

A Look Back: Ghana’s World Cup Journey
The Black Stars returns to the global stage aiming to recreate the magic of their historic 2010 run, when the Black Stars reached the quarterfinals and came within touching distance of becoming Africa’s first semifinalist. After missing out on the 2018 edition and exiting in the group stage in 2022, the 2026 tournament gives Ghana a chance to rebuild its global reputation.

The expanded format: 48 teams across 12 groups increases opportunities but also intensifies competition.The Black Stars qualified for the tournament through CAF’s revised multistep qualification system, securing their place with resilient performances across the continent.

An Exciting but Demanding Challenge
England brings world-class depth and tactical discipline. On the other hand, Croatia offers unmatched midfield experience and tournament temperament while Panama adds regional flair and pace that could trouble any opponent. For Ghana, the group presents both challenges and opportunities.

A strong start will be critical, especially under the new format where the top two teams and the eight best third-placed teams advance to the knockout stage.

What Comes Next
FIFA is expected to release the full match schedule, including dates, venues and kick-off times in the coming days. Games will be played across multiple cities in North America, with Ghana anticipated to feature in high-capacity stadiums due to England’s draw and the global fan interest.

The Black Stars will now intensify their preparations, with the build-up expected to include international friendlies, training camps, and squad finalization as the tournament approaches.

Ghanaian fans across the world are already buzzing with anticipation as the Black Stars brace for a high-profile, high-stakes World Cup campaign.

