Police Save Woman, Arrest Boyfriend After Brutal Beating Video Goes Viral
The Ghana Police Service has arrested an alleged abuser and rescued a young woman who had appeared in a viral video distressed and crying for help with a severe eye injury.
The rescue followed an immediate intelligence-led operation launched by the IGP’s Special Cyber Vetting and Enforcement Team after the video surfaced online. The team successfully traced the victim and the suspect to Okushibri near Apollonia, where the injured woman was located.
Bright Kpodo, known by the alias "Horror," has been taken into police custody following preliminary investigations. These investigations indicate that Kpodo physically assaulted his partner, who is the victim in this case.
The police are currently making arrangements to ensure the victim receives medical care and psychosocial support.
The Police Service is urging the public to immediately report any incidents of domestic violence. This swift action will enable timely intervention and the necessary prosecution of offenders.
The Ghana Police Service remains committed to protecting the vulnerable and holding perpetrators accountable.
