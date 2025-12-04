Advertisement

FIFA World Cup trophy arrives in Washington D.C.

Nii Ayitey Brown
Nii Ayitey Brown 11:43 - 04 December 2025
According to the Ghana Football Association, the 2026 FIFA World Cup Trophy has officially arrived in Washington, D.C., as anticipation builds for the Final Draw of the expanded 48-team tournament.

The trophy made a symbolic tour of some of the U.S. capital’s most iconic landmarks before being presented at the legendary John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts (Kennedy Center) ahead of the draw.At the media preview held on 3 December 2025, celebrated former England captain and current draw “conductor,” Rio Ferdinand, welcomed journalists to the hall where the draw will be staged.

He expressed both pride and excitement at being chosen to preside over what will be the first 48-team World Cup draw, a historic moment in global football.

Star-studded draw lineup: Global icons unite
The draw will feature a remarkable crossover of global sporting greats. On Friday, 5 December 2025, the draw will be co-conducted by broadcaster Samantha Johnson. Assisting them will be a lineup of legendary athletes from outside football: Tom Brady (American football), Shaquille O'Neal (basketball), Wayne Gretzky (ice hockey), and Aaron Judge (baseball), each responsible for drawing from one of the four pots.

As a further addition, Eli Manning will serve as the event’s red-carpet host.This lineup reflects the ambition of the governing body, now approaching the World Cup draw as a truly global spectacle, blending football’s worldwide appeal with cross-sport stars to capture broader public imagination.

Final Draw: What to Expect
As previously announced, the Final Draw will take place on Friday, 5 December 2025 at 12:00 ET (18:00 CET). Under the format for this first expanded World Cup with 48 teams, the draw will divide all qualified teams into 12 groups of four.

This draw will determine each nation’s group-stage opponents and the path ahead.The draw is expected to feature a massive entertainment lineup and reach audiences around the world.

Why This Matters, and What’s Next
The arrival of the trophy in Washington, combined with the high-profile nature of the Final Draw event highlights the increasing scale and global ambition of the 2026 World Cup. As the first edition with 48 teams, the tournament represents a new era in international football.

While drawing groups and fixtures does not yet guarantee success, the build-up and global fanfare contribute to the tournament’s visibility, offering every qualified African team a stage to shine.

With the official draw set for 5 December, national associations, media outlets and fans across the world will soon discover the path each team must navigate en route to the final on 19 July 2026.

