Germany confirmed as hosts of UEFA Women’s Euro 2029

Germany has officially been selected to host the UEFA Women’s Euro 2029, emerging victorious in a competitive three-way race against Poland and a joint bid from Denmark and Sweden. The announcement was made on 3 December 2025, following a UEFA Executive Committee vote that saw Germany secure an overwhelming 15 ballots, with Denmark–Sweden earning two and Poland none.

UEFA president Aleksander Čeferin revealed the decision in Nyon, expressing admiration for all three bids and describing it as “heartbreaking” that any had to lose. He praised the quality, ambition and cooperation demonstrated by each delegation, noting that they were inspired by the successful Euro 2025 hosted by Switzerland.

UEFA president Aleksander Čeferin

Congratulations to Germany, We look forward to an unforgettable tournament in the summer of 2029,

Čeferin said.

Why Germany Won the Bid

Germany’s proposal stood out due to its extensive infrastructure, commercial potential and well-organised eight-city hosting plan. The German Football Association (DFB) selected eight venues spread across key footballing regions to ensure balance, accessibility and maximum attendance. The chosen host cities are Munich, Dortmund, Cologne, Düsseldorf, Frankfurt, Hanover, Leipzig and Wolfsburg—each offering modern stadiums and proven capacity to stage high-profile events.

Munich’s Football Arena, the largest stadium in the lineup, is expected to play a central role and significantly boost attendance figures. Overall, the DFB aims to attract more than one million spectators, which would make Euro 2029 the most attended Women’s European Championship in history.

German bid leader Heiko Ullrich expressed confidence in meeting these ambitious targets, citing the exponential growth of women’s football across the country.

We think we can fill the stadiums because women's football has had such a great development in the last few years,

he said after the announcement. A Tournament Building on MomentumThe decision to grant hosting rights to Germany comes at a time of heightened investment in women’s football across Europe. In the months leading to the vote, the DFB announced a €100 million initiative aimed at strengthening and further professionalising its national women’s league.

This commitment, combined with Germany’s strong fan culture and world-class venues, positioned the country as the safest and most commercially promising option.Germany’s Women’s Euro 2029 will feature 16 teams competing in 31 matches, following the same format used in recent editions. The country’s excellent transport networks and experience in handling major sports competitions including UEFA Euro 2024 and the 2011 FIFA Women’s World Cup also bolstered its case.

Historic Third Hosting for Germany

The 2029 tournament will mark the third time Germany has hosted the Women’s Euros, adding to its editions in 1989 (then West Germany) and 2001. On both occasions, the German national team went on to win the championshi.

Bernd Neuendorf, president of the DFB, described the bid victory as the culmination of years of planning and dedication.

It was a long journey. We have so many people working at the DFB to get this tournament. Thanks to all who supported us, we felt this support throughout the campaign.

Looking Ahead to 2029

With preparations set to begin immediately, Germany’s focus will centre on delivering a tournament that showcases the continued climb in popularity, investment and visibility of women’s football. Following Switzerland’s record-breaking attendance of more than 650,000 fans at Euro 2025, expectations for 2029 are even higher.

