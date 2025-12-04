OSP breaks silence on reasons behind Martin Kpebu’s arrest, dismisses ‘trap’ claims

The Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP) has clarified the events leading to the arrest of private legal practitioner Martin Kpebu, rejecting suggestions that he was lured into a “trap”.

According to officials, his detention on Wednesday stemmed from a repeated pattern of confrontational behaviour toward security staff, not from his ongoing accusations against Special Prosecutor Kissi Agyebeng.

OSP Director of Strategy, Communication and Research, Sammy Darko, explained that the arrest had nothing to do with the corruption claims Kpebu has made publicly.

Instead, he said the incident arose from behaviour the office described as obstructive, disrespectful, and consistent with previous altercations between the lawyer and security personnel.

Darko noted that this is not the first time Kpebu has clashed with officers at the OSP, adding that he typically presents a different account of such incidents when addressing the public.

What Occurred at the Entrance

According to the OSP, Kpebu initially parked at the entrance of the facility to speak to journalists, despite reminders that the area needed to be kept clear. After security personnel cautioned him, he relocated to a nearby food vendor’s stall to continue his interview.

Upon entering the OSP compound, he was informed that photography and videography were strictly prohibited. Officials say this led to an angry confrontation, during which Kpebu allegedly insulted the officers, belittled their authority, and threatened to report them.

He is also said to have told the guards they were “nobodies” and that even their superior “would soon be removed.”

Following a formal warning, the security team arrested him for obstructing officers performing their lawful duties. The OSP maintains that the arrest was carried out professionally and without the use of force and that there is no internal record indicating any assault or mistreatment.

Bail and Processing

Kpebu was later granted bail under standard administrative procedures, which were explained to him and his lawyers. However, the OSP reports that one of his lawyers refused to leave the premises until he was returned, allegedly insulting officers and causing a disturbance. She was eventually escorted out peacefully.

As part of routine procedures, Kpebu was held briefly in a secure area. The OSP insists that all protocols were followed and that he was not denied access to legal representation at any point.

OSP Rejects ‘Trap’ Narrative

In response to claims that the office deliberately provoked the situation, the OSP stated that the arrest was a straightforward application of the law in the face of misconduct within a restricted security zone.