Iran to boycott World Cup draw after football federation president denied US visa

Christopher Sededzi Kwame
Christopher Sededzi Kwame 20:39 - 29 November 2025
A replica of the FIFA World Cup 2026 ball, Trionda, is displayed in Zurich, Switzerland. (Claudio Thoma/Keystone/AP)

Iran has announced it will boycott next week’s World Cup draw in Washington, following the United States’ refusal to grant a visa to the president of the country’s football federation.

A spokesperson for the Football Federation Islamic Republic of Iran (FFIRI) condemned the visa denial, calling the decision “unrelated to sport” and warning that it could escalate to Iran completely withdrawing from the 2026 World Cup.

The refusal comes despite an exemption that allows athletes, coaches, and essential support staff from restricted countries to enter the US for major sporting events.

MUST READ: Apply early for 2026 World Cup visa – Canadian High Commissioner tells Ghanaians

Iran is among 19 nations affected by travel restrictions imposed under a directive issued by former President Donald Trump in June. According to Iranian officials, that exemption was not applied in this case.

FFIRI spokesperson Amir Mehdi Alavi told the Tehran Times.

We have informed FIFA that these decisions are not sports-related, and therefore members of the Iranian delegation will not attend the World Cup draw.

READ ALSO: 17 sent off in brutal Copa Bolivia brawl as Police deploy tear gas

The report states that FFIRI president Mehdi Taj was one of three officials denied a visa, while four others – including national team head coach Amir Ghalenoei – were approved.

Initial reports in October suggested both Taj and Ghalenoei had seen earlier applications rejected, prompting the federation to raise the matter directly with FIFA president Gianni Infantino.

Infantino has repeatedly assured participating nations that “everyone will be welcome” at the 2026 World Cup, set to kick off on 11 June in Mexico City. He previously insisted that FIFA was working closely with the US government to prevent visa complications for teams, delegations, and even fans.

READ MORE: Top 10 Richest Countries in Africa - 2025 Rankings

To support smoother travel, FIFA recently introduced the FIFA Pass, a programme that gives World Cup ticket holders priority in the visa application process.

However, approval is not guaranteed. According to Politico, fans from Haiti – another country on the restricted travel list – may still be denied entry despite being allowed to apply.

FIFA, the Iranian federation, and the US State Department have all been contacted for comment.

Share
Subscribe
Update Me
Latest Videos
BLACKSTARS DEBATE: Hudson-Odoi & Eddie Nketiah For World Cup? Accept or Reject? | Pulse Red Card
Sports
25.11.2025
BLACKSTARS DEBATE: Hudson-Odoi & Eddie Nketiah For World Cup? Accept or Reject? | Pulse Red Card
More from Pulse Ghana
Blockchain is quietly powering everyday life across Africa
Business
01.12.2025
Blockchain is quietly powering everyday life across Africa
2025 Pulse Influencer Awards – Here are all the first-time winners
Entertainment
01.12.2025
2025 Pulse Influencer Awards – Here are all the first-time winners
Ajax vs Groningen abandoned after dangerous pyrotechnic chaos at Johan Cruyff Arena
Sports
01.12.2025
Ajax vs Groningen abandoned after dangerous pyrotechnic chaos at Johan Cruyff Arena
The Power of  iGaming in Africa: Opportunities for partners
Sports
01.12.2025
The Power of  iGaming in Africa: Opportunities for partners
The only Formula 1 Championship to be ever awarded posthumously
Sports
01.12.2025
The only Formula 1 Championship to be ever awarded posthumously
GFA charges Asante Kotoko again — the second time in a week for separate offences
Sports
01.12.2025
GFA charges Asante Kotoko again — the second time in a week for separate offences