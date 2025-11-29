Iran to boycott World Cup draw after football federation president denied US visa

A replica of the FIFA World Cup 2026 ball, Trionda, is displayed in Zurich, Switzerland. (Claudio Thoma/Keystone/AP)

Iran has announced it will boycott next week’s World Cup draw in Washington, following the United States’ refusal to grant a visa to the president of the country’s football federation.

A spokesperson for the Football Federation Islamic Republic of Iran (FFIRI) condemned the visa denial, calling the decision “unrelated to sport” and warning that it could escalate to Iran completely withdrawing from the 2026 World Cup.

The refusal comes despite an exemption that allows athletes, coaches, and essential support staff from restricted countries to enter the US for major sporting events.

Iran is among 19 nations affected by travel restrictions imposed under a directive issued by former President Donald Trump in June. According to Iranian officials, that exemption was not applied in this case.

FFIRI spokesperson Amir Mehdi Alavi told the Tehran Times.

We have informed FIFA that these decisions are not sports-related, and therefore members of the Iranian delegation will not attend the World Cup draw.

The report states that FFIRI president Mehdi Taj was one of three officials denied a visa, while four others – including national team head coach Amir Ghalenoei – were approved.

Initial reports in October suggested both Taj and Ghalenoei had seen earlier applications rejected, prompting the federation to raise the matter directly with FIFA president Gianni Infantino.

Infantino has repeatedly assured participating nations that “everyone will be welcome” at the 2026 World Cup, set to kick off on 11 June in Mexico City. He previously insisted that FIFA was working closely with the US government to prevent visa complications for teams, delegations, and even fans.

To support smoother travel, FIFA recently introduced the FIFA Pass, a programme that gives World Cup ticket holders priority in the visa application process.

However, approval is not guaranteed. According to Politico, fans from Haiti – another country on the restricted travel list – may still be denied entry despite being allowed to apply.