Court remands Patricia Osei Boateng over alleged role in husband's armed robbery gang

Patricia Osei Boateng, a Kumawood actress and film producer, has been remanded in custody by a Kumasi High Court as investigations into a high-profile robbery and murder case continue.

According to reports, the court ordered that she remain in custody for two weeks to allow further enquiries to be carried out.

Patricia Osei Boateng is married to Eric Duku, who has been described by investigators as a suspected armed robbery gang leader. Prosecutors allege that she was connected to the operation that led to the robbery and fatal shooting of Andrew Amankwa. She is facing charges relating to her alleged role in the incident, including claims that she assisted suspects in evading arrest.

Andrew Amankwa was the father-in-law of Sammy Gyamfi, Chief Executive Officer of the Ghana Gold Board (GOLDBOD). Following the earlier arrest of four individuals in connection with the case, investigators reportedly traced additional leads that brought the actress under scrutiny.

The Inspector-General of Police, Christian Tetteh Yohuno, confirmed on Monday, 23 February 2026, that four suspects had been arrested in relation to the robbery and killing of Andrew Amankwa. The incident occurred at Ohwim Tigo Junction, where the victim was shot during the attack.

Addressing the matter, the IGP stated that immediately after the crime was reported, he constituted a special investigative team. The task force comprised the Ashanti Regional Commander, the Regional Intelligence Team, the Anti-Robbery Unit and the Cyber Vetting and Enforcement Team from CID Headquarters.

The first coordinated police operation was carried out on 18 February 2026. During that exercise, officers arrested a suspect identified as Akwesi Manu, who was allegedly found in possession of the deceased’s Samsung mobile phone.

Further investigations remain ongoing as authorities work to piece together the full circumstances surrounding the robbery and subsequent killing.