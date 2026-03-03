Advertisement

Nana Agradaa released from prison as High Court reduces 15-year sentence to 12 months

Dorcas Agambila
Dorcas Agambila 09:23 - 03 March 2026
Nana Agradaa
Agradaa regains her freedom after the High Court slashes her 15-year prison term to one year, ruling the original sentence harsh and excessive.
Advertisement

Patricia Asiedua Asiamah, popularly known as Agradaa, has been released from prison following a successful appeal that significantly reduced her sentence.

Advertisement

The founder of Heaven Way Champion International Ministry regained her freedom after the Amasaman High Court reviewed her case and revised the punishment initially handed down in 2025.

News of her release surfaced on 3 March 2026, when her husband, Angel Asiamah, shared a video on Facebook showing the couple at their residence, surrounded by relatives and dressed in white. He accompanied the footage with the caption:

READ MORE: 'That move was a big one for Africa' — Sarkodie hails IShowSpeed’s Ghana visit

Thank God my wife is finally home.
Advertisement

Agradaa had appeared before the High Court on 5 February 2026 to challenge the 15-year custodial sentence imposed by an Accra Circuit Court. After hours of legal arguments, the judge ruled that the original sentence, which included hard labour, was excessive. Although the conviction itself was upheld, the court exercised its discretion to vary the punishment.

MUST READ: Queen eShun warns upcoming artistes against 'death trap' record deals

Her sentence on counts two and three was reduced to 12 months’ imprisonment. In addition, she was fined 200 penalty units (GH¢2,400) and ordered to refund GH¢1,000 to two complainants, alongside fines previously imposed under count one.

Because the revised sentence took effect from 3 July 2025, the date of her conviction, the new ruling means she was required to serve a total of one year in prison.

Advertisement

READ MORE; Joy fills Agradaa’s church ahead of anticipated release tomorrow

Agradaa was convicted on multiple charges, including charlatanic advertisement and defrauding by false pretence. The case arose from the promotion of what prosecutors described as a money-doubling scheme during church services at her Weija-based ministry in the Greater Accra Region.

During a televised service, she was alleged to have promised congregants miraculous financial returns in exchange for sums of money. When those promises failed to materialise, several participants lodged complaints, leading to her prosecution and subsequent conviction.

ALSO READ: 'I’ve not received a single cedi in royalties from Ghana in my life' - M.anifest reveals

Advertisement
Advertisement
Share
Subscribe
Update Me
Latest Videos
General Knowledge Trivia Quiz! 🧠🎄 | 20 Christmas Questions About Ghana Everyone Should Know
Entertainment
07.01.2026
General Knowledge Trivia Quiz! 🧠🎄 | 20 Christmas Questions About Ghana Everyone Should Know
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Pulse Ghana
Video shows Asantehene scoring penalty in kente and kyawkyaw, fans hail his footwork
News
03.03.2026
Video shows Asantehene scoring penalty in kente and kyawkyaw, fans hail his footwork
Ibrahim Mahama’s new GH₵602M private jet sends tongues wagging, netizens react (Video)
News
03.03.2026
Ibrahim Mahama’s new GH₵602M private jet sends tongues wagging, netizens react (Video)
Ashaiman caretaker ordered to compensate female tenant over sex-for-rent scandal
News
03.03.2026
Ashaiman caretaker ordered to compensate female tenant over sex-for-rent scandal
Court remands Patricia Osei Boateng over alleged role in husband's armed robbery gang
Entertainment
03.03.2026
Court remands Patricia Osei Boateng over alleged role in husband's armed robbery gang
Betting has left me with GHC 2.5m debt – Ghanaian cries for help ‘before it’s too late’
News
03.03.2026
Betting has left me with GHC 2.5m debt – Ghanaian cries for help ‘before it’s too late’
5 Key Reasons Some Muslim Women Don’t Participate In Ramadan Fasting
Lifestyle
03.03.2026
5 Key Reasons Some Muslim Women Don’t Participate In Ramadan Fasting