Nana Agradaa released from prison as High Court reduces 15-year sentence to 12 months

Agradaa regains her freedom after the High Court slashes her 15-year prison term to one year, ruling the original sentence harsh and excessive.

Patricia Asiedua Asiamah, popularly known as Agradaa, has been released from prison following a successful appeal that significantly reduced her sentence.

The founder of Heaven Way Champion International Ministry regained her freedom after the Amasaman High Court reviewed her case and revised the punishment initially handed down in 2025.

News of her release surfaced on 3 March 2026, when her husband, Angel Asiamah, shared a video on Facebook showing the couple at their residence, surrounded by relatives and dressed in white. He accompanied the footage with the caption:

Thank God my wife is finally home.

Agradaa had appeared before the High Court on 5 February 2026 to challenge the 15-year custodial sentence imposed by an Accra Circuit Court. After hours of legal arguments, the judge ruled that the original sentence, which included hard labour, was excessive. Although the conviction itself was upheld, the court exercised its discretion to vary the punishment.

Her sentence on counts two and three was reduced to 12 months’ imprisonment. In addition, she was fined 200 penalty units (GH¢2,400) and ordered to refund GH¢1,000 to two complainants, alongside fines previously imposed under count one.

Because the revised sentence took effect from 3 July 2025, the date of her conviction, the new ruling means she was required to serve a total of one year in prison.

Agradaa was convicted on multiple charges, including charlatanic advertisement and defrauding by false pretence. The case arose from the promotion of what prosecutors described as a money-doubling scheme during church services at her Weija-based ministry in the Greater Accra Region.

During a televised service, she was alleged to have promised congregants miraculous financial returns in exchange for sums of money. When those promises failed to materialise, several participants lodged complaints, leading to her prosecution and subsequent conviction.

Former fetish priestess turned evangelist, Patricia Asiedua Asiamah, popularly known as Nana Agradaa has reunited with her family after her release from Nsawam Prison this morning, following an appeal that reduced her 15-year sentence to 12 months. She is expected to join her… pic.twitter.com/4SzWwvuWRE — CITI FM 97.3 (@Citi973) March 3, 2026

