The Iranian women’s national football team refused to sing the Islamic Republic’s national anthem before their opening match at the 2026 AFC Women’s Asian Cup on the Gold Coast as a silent protest that has echoed far beyond sport.

The team remained silent while the anthem was played ahead of their Group A clash against South Korea, in a gesture widely interpreted as symbolic dissent amid mounting political pressure and ongoing unrest inside Iran.

The action resonates with broader struggles within Iranian society. Women’s rights movements have gained global attention in recent years, particularly since the 2019 Mahsa Amini protests, when women and men across Iran took to the streets demanding greater freedoms, including lifting restrictive laws such as mandatory hijab rules.

This moment at the Asian Cup comes against a disruptive backdrop amid regional geopolitical tensions that have sharply escalated in recent days, including military strikes involving the United States and Israel, and uncertainty abroad.

The refusal to sing was followed by a 3-0 defeat to South Korea, one of the tournament’s stronger sides. Despite the loss, observers noted that the players showed remarkable composure under intense pressure, both from sporting expectations and political scrutiny.

Australia midfielder Amy Sayer later praised the Iranian team’s resolve, saying that competing under such conditions showed “immense courage” on and off the pitch. Her comments highlighted growing international respect for the players’ fortitude.

According to reports from ‘The Australian’, members of the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) accompanied the team in Australia, placing players under surveillance and exerting pressure to comply with expected displays of loyalty.

