Ambulance service to boost emergency response with 400 new ambulances and 500 medical motorbikes

The Ghana National Ambulance Service is set to procure 400 new ambulances and 500 medical motorbikes to strengthen emergency response nationwide. CEO Dr. George Kojo Owusu says the fleet will include pediatric, ICU and advanced life support units to improve pre-hospital care and reduce response times.

The Ghana National Ambulance Service (NAS) has announced plans to significantly strengthen the country’s emergency medical response capacity with the procurement of 400 additional ambulances and 500 medical motorbikes, Chief Executive Officer, NAS, Dr. George Kojo Owusu, has revealed.

Advertisement

Advertisement

READ ALSO: Tragedy in Wassa Dankwa as mother and 3 children drown in abandoned galamsey pit

The planned expansion is aimed at improving pre-hospital care and response times across Ghana, particularly in densely populated urban areas where heavy traffic often delays traditional ambulance services.

According to Dr. Owusu, the new fleet will include a range of specialised ambulances, such as Paediatric ambulances for child emergency care, Basic Life Support (BLS) vehicles, Advanced Life Support (ALS) ambulances and Critical Care and Intensive Care Unit (ICU) ambulances.

These units are designed to provide tailored medical intervention at the scene and during transport to healthcare facilities.

Advertisement

Advertisement

READ ALSO: NPA cautions public against siphoning fuel from overturned tankers

At a press briefing on Monday, March 2, the CEO stressed that procurement processes are underway but cautioned that acquiring such large numbers of vehicles will take time due to negotiations and administrative requirements.

“As it stands, we are going through the necessary procedures. Procuring such a significant number of ambulances involves detailed negotiations and approvals, so it would be premature to provide specific timelines. Once those are confirmed, we will inform the public,” he said.

The addition of 500 medical motorbikes touches on the growing global trend of using two-wheeled emergency responders to reach patients quicker in congested environments.

Motorcycle ambulances can often navigate traffic more efficiently than larger vehicles, potentially reducing critical response time to life-threatening emergencies.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Despite recent improvements, the NAS has faced challenges with operational readiness and response capacity. Government reporting indicates that thousands of emergency calls are received annually, and the demand for reliable pre-hospital care continues to grow.

Emergency medical services are included in Ghana’s national healthcare delivery framework, with strategic objectives targeting improved emergency response times and enhanced pre-hospital care.