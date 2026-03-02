Illegal mining pit collapses in Ahafo Region leaving 9 dead, several injured

At least nine illegal miners have been confirmed dead following a mine pit collapse at Atta Ne Atta in the Asutifi South District of the Ahafo Region. Several others remain in critical condition as authorities intensify rescue efforts and investigations into the latest galamsey tragedy in Ghana.

At least 9 miners have been confirmed dead following the collapse of an illegal mining pit in the Atta Ne Atta community of the Asutifi South District in Ghana’s Ahafo Region.

According to reports from Joy news, the tragic incident occurred late Sunday night as dozens of people were working underground in search of gold. Initial reports cited Manso Tontokrom in the Ashanti Region as the site of the disaster and suggested up to 10 deaths but was later clarified.

However, health and emergency officials later clarified that the confirmed death toll stood at 9, after one earlier counted among the fatalities was found to be unrelated to the collapse. Several miners survived the collapse but sustained serious injuries.

At least 4 victims remain in critical condition at the St. Elizabeth Catholic Hospital in Hwidiem, where medical teams are working to stabilize their health.

Rescue operations that began shortly after the collapse continued into Monday as emergency responders and local volunteers combed the unstable pits for additional survivors and assessed the full scope of the tragedy.

The exact number of miners underground at the time of the collapse remains unclear. The incident has again brought into sharp focus the perilous conditions facing those engaged in unregulated mining, “galamsey.”

Such operations frequently lack basic safety measures, making mine collapses and other fatal accidents distressingly common.

Authorities have been under growing pressure to strengthen enforcement against illegal mining following numerous incidents and environmental degradation across the country.

In recent years, the government revoked all small-scale mining licences issued after December 2024 in an effort to tighten regulatory control and curb unauthorised activities. Illegal mining has long presented a complex socio-economic and environmental challenge in Ghana.

While it offers opportunities for income among impoverished communities, its operations often occur without structural oversight, exposing workers to life-threatening hazards and causing damage to waterways, forests, and farmlands.

