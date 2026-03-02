Advertisement

Tragedy in Wassa Dankwa as mother and 3 children drown in abandoned galamsey pit

Nii Ayitey Brown
Nii Ayitey Brown 15:19 - 02 March 2026
A 42-year-old mother and her three children have drowned in an abandoned galamsey pit at Wassa Dankwa in the Western Region. The tragedy highlights growing concerns over unfilled illegal mining pits and the ongoing dangers posed by unregulated mining activities in Ghana.
Advertisement

In a devastating incident on Saturday afternoon, a 42-year-old mother and her 3 sons drowned in a water-filled, abandoned galamsey pit at Wassa Dankwa in the Amenfi West Municipality of the Western Region.

Advertisement

Reports say that the family had gone into a known illegal mining area which had been left idle after unregulated operations to collect firewood when the tragedy occurred.

READ ALSO: Infantino pushes for red cards for players who cover their mouths before making comments

An eyewitness said the 4 children began playing near one of the deep pits, which had accumulated rainwater and was deceptively deep.

Advertisement

When the boys got into trouble in the water, their mother rushed in to save them but was unable to reach safety. Neighbours and relatives recovered the bodies and transported them to the morgue at the Catholic Hospital in Asankragwa.

READ ALSO: Illegal mining pit collapses in Ahafo Region leaving 9 dead, several injured

Police at Asankrangwa District have launched an investigation into the incident.Abandoned pit drownings have become a tragic by-product of illegal mining (galamsey) activities across the country.

These pits often fill with stagnant water and are left unsealed, posing grave risks to residents, especially children who may see them as places to swim or play.

Advertisement

Authorities have long warned that abandoned shafts and excavation sites in regions including the Western Region are a persistent public safety threat.

Fatal drownings at such locations have occurred repeatedly, highlighting the broader human cost of illegal mining’s environmental footprint.

The drowning in Wassa Dankwa occurs in the midst of  wider national concern over galamsey’s impact on lives and landscapes.

Local advocacy groups and citizens have stepped up pressure on the government to enforce existing mining and environmental regulations and to rehabilitate hazardous sites.

Recently, protestors marched on government ministries calling for a crackdown on illegal mining networks and stronger enforcement action.

Advertisement

READ ALSO: Iran strikes hit UAE airports, leaving one dead and 11 injured

While many illegal mining pits originate from small-scale and unregulated operations, the practice persists due to economic pressures and limited alternative livelihoods in mining communities.

Despite intensified government efforts, including seizures of illegal mining equipment and revocation of unauthorised licences, enforcement gaps remain in many rural areas.

Advertisement
Share
Subscribe
Update Me
Latest Videos
Miss UG winner blast Guru, UK bans Ghanaians, Pulse Influencer Awards 2025 | Pulse In Five
News
04.12.2025
Miss UG winner blast Guru, UK bans Ghanaians, Pulse Influencer Awards 2025 | Pulse In Five
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Pulse Ghana
8 Ways to Prevent Morning Breath and Wake Up Feeling Fresh
Lifestyle
02.03.2026
8 Ways to Prevent Morning Breath and Wake Up Feeling Fresh
Gov't declares Friday 6th March as public holiday
News
02.03.2026
Gov't declares Friday 6th March as public holiday
Ofosu Nkansah curses Calistus Mahama and Beatrice Annan: ‘My dad’s blood will be on your hands’
News
02.03.2026
Ofosu Nkansah curses Calistus Mahama and Beatrice Annan: ‘My dad’s blood will be on your hands’
'That move was a big one for Africa' — Sarkodie hails IShowSpeed’s Ghana visit
Entertainment
02.03.2026
'That move was a big one for Africa' — Sarkodie hails IShowSpeed’s Ghana visit
8 Ways Couples Can Strengthen Their Spiritual Bond
Lifestyle
02.03.2026
8 Ways Couples Can Strengthen Their Spiritual Bond
Court slaps Barker-Vormawor with GH₵5 million in Kan Dapaah defamation case
News
02.03.2026
Court slaps Barker-Vormawor with GH₵5 million in Kan Dapaah defamation case