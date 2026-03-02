Tragedy in Wassa Dankwa as mother and 3 children drown in abandoned galamsey pit

A 42-year-old mother and her three children have drowned in an abandoned galamsey pit at Wassa Dankwa in the Western Region. The tragedy highlights growing concerns over unfilled illegal mining pits and the ongoing dangers posed by unregulated mining activities in Ghana.

In a devastating incident on Saturday afternoon, a 42-year-old mother and her 3 sons drowned in a water-filled, abandoned galamsey pit at Wassa Dankwa in the Amenfi West Municipality of the Western Region.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Reports say that the family had gone into a known illegal mining area which had been left idle after unregulated operations to collect firewood when the tragedy occurred.

READ ALSO: Infantino pushes for red cards for players who cover their mouths before making comments

An eyewitness said the 4 children began playing near one of the deep pits, which had accumulated rainwater and was deceptively deep.

Advertisement

Advertisement

When the boys got into trouble in the water, their mother rushed in to save them but was unable to reach safety. Neighbours and relatives recovered the bodies and transported them to the morgue at the Catholic Hospital in Asankragwa.

Police at Asankrangwa District have launched an investigation into the incident.Abandoned pit drownings have become a tragic by-product of illegal mining (galamsey) activities across the country.

These pits often fill with stagnant water and are left unsealed, posing grave risks to residents, especially children who may see them as places to swim or play.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Authorities have long warned that abandoned shafts and excavation sites in regions including the Western Region are a persistent public safety threat.

Fatal drownings at such locations have occurred repeatedly, highlighting the broader human cost of illegal mining’s environmental footprint.

The drowning in Wassa Dankwa occurs in the midst of wider national concern over galamsey’s impact on lives and landscapes.

Local advocacy groups and citizens have stepped up pressure on the government to enforce existing mining and environmental regulations and to rehabilitate hazardous sites.

Recently, protestors marched on government ministries calling for a crackdown on illegal mining networks and stronger enforcement action.

Advertisement

Advertisement

While many illegal mining pits originate from small-scale and unregulated operations, the practice persists due to economic pressures and limited alternative livelihoods in mining communities.