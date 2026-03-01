Iran strikes hit UAE airports, leaving one dead and 11 injured

One person has been killed and 11 others injured after Iranian strikes impacted Dubai and Abu Dhabi airports, triggering major flight disruptions and escalating tensions across the Gulf region.

At least one person has been killed and 11 others wounded in attacks affecting major airports in the United Arab Emirates as part of a broader escalation in the Middle East conflict, per reports from BBC.

The incidents occurred amid a wave of Iranian drone and missile strikes across the Gulf following intense military actions by the United States and Israel.

According to reports, a drone interception incident at Zayed International Airport in Abu Dhabi resulted in the death of an Asian national and 7 injuries, when parts of the intercepted drone debris fell onto airport grounds.

Meanwhile at Dubai International Airport (DXB) which is one of the world’s busiest aviation hubs, 4 employees were injured after what authorities described as a security “incident” that also caused minor damage to an airport concourse.

The airport’s media office said the situation was swiftly brought under control.In a widely shared BBC-sourced report, the total toll from the duelling strikes included one fatality and 11 people injured across the two UAE airports, underscoring the conflict’s spillover into civilian infrastructure.

The violence triggered massive flight cancellations and airspace closures throughout the region, leaving thousands of travelers stranded.

Major Gulf carriers including Emirates, Etihad and Qatar Airways, which normally facilitate about 90,000 passengers daily through hubs such as Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Doha, were forced to suspend operations amid safety concerns.

Beyond the UAE, Iranian strikes and subsequent interceptions were reported in other Gulf states. Airports in Kuwait and Bahrain also sustained damage, and explosions were heard in Doha, Dubai and Manama as ballistic missiles and drones were launched in retaliation.

The surge in attacks stems from a rapid escalation of hostilities after intensive U.S. and Israeli military strikes on Iranian targets, including the reported killing of Iran’s Supreme Leader and senior military officials, triggered a sweeping Iranian counteroffensive across the region.

Iran’s retaliation, involving ballistic missiles and drones, has extended beyond military sites to civilian economic infrastructure like airports and ports, prompting air defense responses from Gulf states and raising international concern.

Officials have cautioned travelers and residents in the Gulf to remain indoors and stay clear of major transport hubs and densely populated areas amid continued uncertainty.

Governments including the UK Foreign Office have issued advisories urging foreign nationals to “shelter in place” and avoid travel to countries with active conflict zones.

