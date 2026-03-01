UAE Ministry of Defence confirms 3 dead, 58 injured amid Iranian strikes

Three people have been killed and 58 others injured in the United Arab Emirates following Iranian missile and drone attacks, prompting airspace closures, flight disruptions, and heightened security across the Gulf region.

The strikes mark a significant escalation in the widening Middle East conflict following coordinated United States and Israeli military operations against Iran.

The UAE’s Ministry of Defence said its armed forces have faced multiple waves of hostile aerial attacks, including ballistic missiles and drones launched by Iran toward the Emirates, and that the country’s air defence systems intercepted hundreds of these weapons.

Officials confirmed that 3 people lost their lives as a result of the attacks, one fatality from falling debris at Zayed International Airport in Abu Dhabi, and others in separate incidents in Abu Dhabi and Dubai linked to fragments from intercepted projectiles.

At least 58 people were injured, including civilians, as debris struck residential areas and public spaces. The timeline of casualties corresponds to repeated Iranian strikes that included a second wave of missiles and drones over the weekend.

The body stressed that the vast majority of incoming threats were intercepted by advanced air defence systems, but debris from destroyed missiles and drones caused collateral damage and civilian harm.

In Dubai, parts of Dubai International Airport and other key sites were affected as shrapnel from interceptions fell onto buildings, resulting in injuries and minor damage.

Fire outbreaks were reported at locations including Jebel Ali Port and hotel properties after intercepted debris struck infrastructure, though authorities maintained that these fires were brought under control.

The conflict has also led to the closure of UAE airspace and the suspension of flight operations at major hubs such as Dubai International Airport (DXB) and Abu Dhabi’s airports, stranding travelers and disrupting global travel routes.

Over 20,000 passengers have been affected by cancellations and rerouting, according to aviation authorities.

The attacks on the UAE followed a significant escalation in the Middle East after the United States and Israel carried out coordinated strikes against Iranian military targets, including leadership and missile infrastructure, events that were reported to have killed Iran’s Supreme Leader, according to reports.

In retaliation, Iran launched multiple missiles and drones at Gulf states hosting U.S. and allied military assets.

Explosions and interceptions were also reported in Doha, Kuwait, Bahrain, and Qatar, prompting regional airspace closures and heightened military readiness across the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC).

Emergency services urged the public to avoid sites where debris has fallen and to stay indoors where possible as maneuvering continues to ensure safety. Thousands of travelers remain stranded abroad as flight operations continue to be disrupted by security concerns.