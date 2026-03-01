Advertisement

Ghana issues travel advisory for Ghanaians in Middle East, prepares emergency exit as conflict escalates

Nii Ayitey Brown
Nii Ayitey Brown 09:32 - 01 March 2026
Ghana’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs has issued a travel advisory urging citizens to avoid non-essential travel to the Middle East and has activated emergency evacuation plans as hostilities between the United States, Israel, and Iran escalate.
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has issued an urgent travel advisory for Ghanaian nationals amid rapidly escalating hostilities in the Middle East, warning citizens to avoid non-essential travel and take safety precautions if already in the region.

In a statement released on 28 February 2026, the government said it is closely monitoring with serious concern the escalating hostilities in the Middle East, citing ongoing military actions involving the United States, Israel and Iran that have triggered widespread security alerts, airspace closures and travel disruptions.

“These developments have led to airspace closures, flight disruptions, and heightened security alerts across parts of the region,” the Ministry said.

It called on all parties to exercise restraint, de-escalate and return to diplomatic engagement in the interest of protecting lives, ensuring economic stability and lasting regional peace.

Ghanaians are advised to avoid non-essential travel to the Middle East, particularly to countries including Bahrain, Israel, Kuwait, Qatar, and the United Arab Emirates. 

The Ministry advises Ghanaian nationals to avoid non-essential travel to and from the Middle East. Ghanaians resident in Bahrain, Israel, Kuwait, Qatar, and the United Arab Emirates are urged to remain indoors where possible, comply with directives issued by local authorities, and exercise heightened vigilance at all times.

Nationals in affected areas should avoid large gatherings and sensitive locations, closely monitor official communications, keep travel documents readily accessible, and maintain contact with the nearest Ghanaian diplomatic mission.

The government also stated that it has activated an emergency preparedness plan to protect nationals abroad, with assessments underway regarding the possible evacuation of citizens from high-risk areas.

“An emergency preparedness plan has been activated, and assessments are ongoing regarding the evacuation of Ghanaian nationals where necessary”, the statement said.

Ghana has already begun the partial evacuation of staff from its embassy in Tehran, retaining only essential personnel to coordinate consular support for Ghanaians still in the Islamic Republic of Iran.

The Ministry said the preparedness plan could expand if conditions worsen, ensuring that Ghanaians in the region receive necessary assistance.

Ghanaian nationals have been urged to remain vigilant and to use official embassy hotlines for emergency support.

The advisory comes against the backdrop of a significant escalation in Middle East hostilities following coordinated military strikes by the United States and Israel against targets in Iran, and reported retaliatory actions by Iran across the Gulf.

Associated events have prompted multiple airspace closures and travel disruptions affecting Gulf countries and major international carriers.

