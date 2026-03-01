Advertisement

US-Iran war leaves Black Queens trapped in UAE 

Nii Ayitey Brown
Nii Ayitey Brown 11:03 - 01 March 2026
Ghana’s Black Queens have been stranded in the United Arab Emirates after airspace closures triggered by escalating Israel-Iran conflict disrupted flights. The team, in Dubai for the Pink Ladies’ Cup, awaits further instructions as Ghana issues travel advisories.
Advertisement

Ghana’s senior women’s national football team, the Black Queens, have been left stranded in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) following the abrupt closure of airspace and cancellation of international flights tied to escalating Israel-Iran conflict, according to reports.

Advertisement

The team, comprising 25 players and 16 officials, had travelled to Dubai on Wednesday, 25 February 2026 to participate in the Pink Ladies’ Cup, a four-nation friendly tournament arranged as part of their preparations for the 2026 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) scheduled to begin in Morocco on 17 March.

READ ALSO: Ghana issues travel advisory for Ghanaians in Middle East, prepares emergency exit as conflict escalates

The Queens won their opening match 4-0 against Hong Kong on Saturday, 28 February but soon after, parts of Dubai reportedly experienced missile attacks linked to retaliatory strikes in the widening Israel-Iran conflict.

Following the escalation, all flights into and out of the UAE were suspended, leaving the Black Queens and other travellers unable to depart. 

Advertisement

In an interview with JoySports, one player confirmed that though the team had not been directly hit by the violence, they were preparing to evacuate and had packed their luggage in readiness to leave once officials secured safe passage.

“We have all finished packing and are awaiting further communication from the officials,” the player said, expressing uncertainty about when they could return home.

READ ALSO: Coincidence or luck? Group C could be housing the 2026 World cup winner: Here’s why

The team is lodged at the Four Points by Sheraton hotel in Sharjah, near Dubai. The unfolding crisis has thrown their tournament schedule into jeopardy, with subsequent fixtures, including matches against Russia and Tanzania, now unlikely to proceed as planned.

The Black Queens’ situation mirrors broader regional disruptions triggered by the conflict. Airlines operating in the Gulf have cancelled or diverted scores of flights, including direct services from Accra to Dubai, leaving many passengers stranded.

Advertisement

In response to the escalating risk, the Ghanaian government has issued formal travel advisories urging citizens to avoid non-essential travel to the Middle East and remain vigilant if already in the region.

Ghana’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs has warned that volatile conditions could cause sudden airspace closures, heightening security threats and complicating travel plans.

Ghana’s UAE Consulate in Dubai has also advised nationals to “remain at home and limit all non-essential movement; do not travel” while the situation remains unstable, cautioning against visits to crowded or sensitive locations.

The travel disruption stems from a marked escalation in hostilities between Israel, Iran, and allied forces, including reported joint military strikes by the United States and Israel on Iranian targets, and Iran’s subsequent retaliatory attacks on assets in Gulf states such as the UAE.

This has triggered airspace lockdowns, flight suspensions, and heightened risk warnings for civilians across the region.

Advertisement

The UAE Defence Ministry reported intercepting dozens of missiles and drones launched in retaliation, which tells a lot about the intensity of the crisis and its potential threat to civilians and international travellers.

READ ALSO: Top 10 teams with the most red cards this season: 2025/26 Ghana Premier League

The Black Queens had geared up for the Pink Ladies’ Cup as part of a preparatory buildup to one of Africa’s most important tournaments. The uncertainty now places their ongoing competitive readiness in question.

Ghana’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs and its diplomatic missions remain in contact with affected nationals, including stranded travellers, to coordinate safe movements and provide consular support while developments continue.

Advertisement
Share
Subscribe
Update Me
Latest Videos
BLACKSTARS DEBATE: Hudson-Odoi & Eddie Nketiah For World Cup? Accept or Reject? | Pulse Red Card
Sports
25.11.2025
BLACKSTARS DEBATE: Hudson-Odoi & Eddie Nketiah For World Cup? Accept or Reject? | Pulse Red Card
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Pulse Ghana
Joy fills Agradaa’s church ahead of anticipated release tomorrow
Entertainment
02.03.2026
Joy fills Agradaa’s church ahead of anticipated release tomorrow
Cristiano Ronaldo to undergo 'urgent tests' following muscle injury
Sports
02.03.2026
Cristiano Ronaldo to undergo 'urgent tests' following muscle injury
M.anifest - B.E.A.R
Entertainment
02.03.2026
'I’ve not received a single cedi in royalties from Ghana in my life' - M.anifest reveals
NPA cautions public against siphoning fuel from overturned tankers
News
02.03.2026
NPA cautions public against siphoning fuel from overturned tankers
GPL WK24 wrap: Hearts stumble, Kotoko frustrated as Gold Stars close in – Full Results & Table
Sports
02.03.2026
GPL WK24 wrap: Hearts stumble, Kotoko frustrated as Gold Stars close in – Full Results & Table
Gianni Infantino has been elected new FIFA president
Sports
02.03.2026
Infantino pushes for red cards for players who cover their mouths before making comments