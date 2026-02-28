'We have done 6 IVFs' - Oheneni's husband on fertility struggles and rumours he has a child somewhere

Clement Abrefa Yeboah, husband of Oheneni Adazoa, opens up about their six IVF attempts, fertility struggles, and rumours of a child outside their marriage

Clement Abrefa Yeboah, husband of acclaimed Ghanaian media personality Oheneni Adazoa, has opened up for the first time about the challenges the couple has faced after 21 years of marriage.

In an interview with Delay, shared on Instagram on 27 February 2026, Clement Abrefa revealed that they have undergone approximately six in vitro fertilisation (IVF) procedures but have yet to conceive a child.

He said,

We have done about six IVFs, and we still don't have a child. When I brought her to Techiman during the first few years of our marriage, she returned home in tears because a man had told her that I had a child outside our marriage. I told her to go and ask my father.

Clement Abrefa also addressed the gossip surrounding their marriage, particularly allegations that he has a child outside the union. He stated that he has encountered such claims on numerous occasions, even in church.

From the day my father gave birth to me until now, even after his death, I have never done anything that would warrant a family meeting as speculated by the person making those claims. To answer your question, I have heard several rumours about me having a child outside our marriage, even in church.

He also dared those spreading the rumours to come forward with credible information regarding the alleged child, insisting that he is ready to face anyone making such claims.

I appeal to the public that anyone who believes I have a child with someone should come forward. Maybe I have offended the woman and she has deliberately hidden the child. I am ready, so they should bring the woman and the said child.

