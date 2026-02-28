Advertisement

'We have done 6 IVFs' - Oheneni's husband on fertility struggles and rumours he has a child somewhere

Josephine Amuzu
Josephine Amuzu 16:23 - 28 February 2026
Clement Abrefa Yeboah and Oheneni Adazoa
Clement Abrefa Yeboah, husband of Oheneni Adazoa, opens up about their six IVF attempts, fertility struggles, and rumours of a child outside their marriage
Advertisement

Clement Abrefa Yeboah, husband of acclaimed Ghanaian media personality Oheneni Adazoa, has opened up for the first time about the challenges the couple has faced after 21 years of marriage.

Advertisement

In an interview with Delay, shared on Instagram on 27 February 2026, Clement Abrefa revealed that they have undergone approximately six in vitro fertilisation (IVF) procedures but have yet to conceive a child.

He said,

We have done about six IVFs, and we still don't have a child. When I brought her to Techiman during the first few years of our marriage, she returned home in tears because a man had told her that I had a child outside our marriage. I told her to go and ask my father.

READ ALSO: Stonebwoy is an epitome of excellence; his standard is different — McDan hails Bhim Nation boss

Advertisement

Clement Abrefa also addressed the gossip surrounding their marriage, particularly allegations that he has a child outside the union. He stated that he has encountered such claims on numerous occasions, even in church.

From the day my father gave birth to me until now, even after his death, I have never done anything that would warrant a family meeting as speculated by the person making those claims. To answer your question, I have heard several rumours about me having a child outside our marriage, even in church.

He also dared those spreading the rumours to come forward with credible information regarding the alleged child, insisting that he is ready to face anyone making such claims.

I appeal to the public that anyone who believes I have a child with someone should come forward. Maybe I have offended the woman and she has deliberately hidden the child. I am ready, so they should bring the woman and the said child.

READ ALSO: Nana Agradaa expected to be released on March 3, 2026 - Lawyer

Advertisement

Clement Abrefa’s comments shed light on the personal struggles the couple has endured over the years, emphasising both the challenges of fertility treatment and the impact of persistent public speculation on their private lives.

Advertisement
Share
Subscribe
Update Me
Latest Videos
General Knowledge Trivia Quiz! 🧠🎄 | 20 Christmas Questions About Ghana Everyone Should Know
Entertainment
07.01.2026
General Knowledge Trivia Quiz! 🧠🎄 | 20 Christmas Questions About Ghana Everyone Should Know
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Pulse Ghana
Joy fills Agradaa’s church ahead of anticipated release tomorrow
Entertainment
02.03.2026
Joy fills Agradaa’s church ahead of anticipated release tomorrow
Cristiano Ronaldo to undergo 'urgent tests' following muscle injury
Sports
02.03.2026
Cristiano Ronaldo to undergo 'urgent tests' following muscle injury
M.anifest - B.E.A.R
Entertainment
02.03.2026
'I’ve not received a single cedi in royalties from Ghana in my life' - M.anifest reveals
NPA cautions public against siphoning fuel from overturned tankers
News
02.03.2026
NPA cautions public against siphoning fuel from overturned tankers
GPL WK24 wrap: Hearts stumble, Kotoko frustrated as Gold Stars close in – Full Results & Table
Sports
02.03.2026
GPL WK24 wrap: Hearts stumble, Kotoko frustrated as Gold Stars close in – Full Results & Table
Gianni Infantino has been elected new FIFA president
Sports
02.03.2026
Infantino pushes for red cards for players who cover their mouths before making comments