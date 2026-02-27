Nana Agradaa expected to be released on March 3, 2026 - Lawyer

Lawyers for Nana Agradaa say the televangelist will complete her revised one-year jail term in early March following a High Court ruling that significantly reduced her original sentence.

Richard Asare Baffour, solicitor for the convicted Ghanaian preacher Nana Agradaa, born Evangelist Patricia Asiedua, has shared fresh details regarding her anticipated release from custody.

In comments reported by CDR Africa and sighted online, on 27 February 2026, Mr Baffour indicated that his client is due to complete her revised custodial sentence on 3 March 2026.

The development follows a ruling by the Amasaman High Court, which reduced her earlier 15-year sentence with hard labour to a 12-month term.

The founder of Godsway International Church was found guilty of defrauding by false pretences after she allegedly deceived congregants during an all-night service at her Weija-based church in Accra. Prosecutors told the court that she operated a so-called money-doubling scheme, promising worshippers financial returns in exchange for cash offerings.

On 3 July 2025, she was originally handed a 15-year prison sentence with hard labour.

Her legal team subsequently lodged an appeal on 7 July 2025, contending that the trial judge had improperly shifted the burden of proof onto the accused, despite what they described as weak and insufficient evidence presented by the prosecution.

On 5 February 2026, the High Court in Amasaman, presided over by Justice Solomon Oppong-Twumasi, substantially reduced the sentence from 15 years to one year. The court further directed her to refund GH¢1,000 to the complainants.

It was also clarified that the one-year custodial term would be backdated to commence from the date of her original sentencing in July 2025, paving the way for her expected release in early March 2026.

