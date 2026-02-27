Age verification required
This article contains adult content that may be inappropriate for minors. Please confirm that you are 18 years or older to proceed.
Sensitive content ahead
This article contains images or details that some readers may find disturbing. Viewer discretion is advised.
Nobody can overthrow me as a family head except Asantehene. - Abusuapanin Kofi Owusu responds
Victor Kofi Owusu, the Abusuapanin of the late Ghanaian highlife icon Daddy Lumba, has publicly responded to mounting calls for his removal from office.
In an interview granted to Ezra TV on 26 February 2026, Owusu firmly rejected the demands of certain relatives who have questioned his leadership. He maintained that, under custom, no one has the authority to destool him except the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II.
Directing his remarks at Mama China, one of the most vocal figures advocating his removal, Owusu dismissed her claims and challenged her standing within the family. According to him, she does not belong to the Ekuona clan and therefore lacks the legitimacy to spearhead such a campaign.
He further argued that even if a few individuals from the Ekuona lineage have aligned themselves with her position, that does not confer membership or authority upon her group.
He stated;
READ MORE: Daddy Lumba’s family gives Abusuapanin two-week ultimatum to disclose his burial location
No one can remove me as family head except Otumfuo
There is a great deal of talk from people who neither understand the issues nor show respect. Who exactly is Mama China? When a family head organises a funeral, he answers to his own family. Any post-funeral review is an internal matter, not something for bloggers or outsiders. Mama China and her associates must recognise that they are not members of the Ekuona clan. Even if two Ekuona members side with them, that does not make them part of our family
The remarks follow a recent meeting between a faction of Daddy Lumba’s extended family and the Chiefs of Parkoso on 25 February 2026. At that gathering, the group outlined a series of grievances and formally called for Owusu’s removal as Abusuapanin.
Among their accusations was the claim that his conduct has damaged both the legacy of the celebrated musician and the reputation of the wider family. Central to their concerns were the arrangements surrounding the singer’s funeral.
Speaking on behalf of elderly women within the family, traditionally regarded as kingmakers in Ashanti custom, Mama China criticised Owusu for allegedly organising the funeral without consulting the late musician’s first wife or his elder sister.
She also disclosed that the group has issued a two-week ultimatum, requiring Owusu to appear before the Chiefs of Parkoso to address their concerns and provide clarity on matters relating to the funeral and burial arrangements.
@makosem.with.otwi Nobody can overthrow me as a family head except Asantehene. - Abusuapanin Kofi Owusu(Tupac) #EzraTV #ezraradio #EzraDigital #ezraadekyee #DaddyLumba ♬ original sound - Ezra TV Ghana