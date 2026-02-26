Daddy Lumba’s family reportedly moves to remove Abusuapanyin as head of the family

Elder members of the Parkoso family have issued a two-week ultimatum to their family head, demanding he appear before traditional chiefs to answer questions regarding the late Daddy Lumba’s burial arrangements.

A significant faction of the relatives of late Ghanaian highlife icon Daddy Lumba, born Charles Kwadwo Fosu, has formally called for the destoolment of their family head, Abusuapanyin Kofi Owusu.

In footage circulated on TikTok and reportedly observed by GhanaWeb on 26 February 2026, members of the Parkoso royal household convened before the Chiefs of Parkoso to present their grievances. They accused Kofi Owusu of bringing the family’s name into disrepute, alleging that his actions have damaged not only the legacy of the celebrated musician but also the standing of the wider Parkoso lineage.

Speaking on behalf of the elderly women spearheading the petition, the family spokesperson, known as Mama China, cited the burial arrangements of the late singer as a central concern. She claimed that the funeral rites were conducted without consulting the musician’s first wife or his elder sister. Even more troubling, she asserted, is that many relatives remain unaware of the exact location of his burial.

Addressing the chiefs, she stated,

We summoned him to appear before the Chiefs, yet he failed to attend. As everyone knows, under Ashanti custom, it is the women who are responsible for enstoolment. Having installed him, we are equally entitled to demand his removal.

Mama China further disclosed that the family has issued a two-week ultimatum, requiring Kofi Owusu to present himself before the Chiefs of Parkoso on 11 March 2026 to respond to the allegations levelled against him. ‘He has been given two weeks to appear before the Chiefs on 11 March 2026 to answer our questions, or he will face the consequences,’ she added.

