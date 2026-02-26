Age verification required
This article contains adult content that may be inappropriate for minors. Please confirm that you are 18 years or older to proceed.
Sensitive content ahead
This article contains images or details that some readers may find disturbing. Viewer discretion is advised.
Ablakwa visits 2 Ghanaian nationals held as prisoners of war in Ukraine
Foreign Affairs Minister Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa has confirmed that two Ghanaian nationals detained as prisoners of war in Ukraine are alive and in good condition following a rare visit to a high-security detention facility.
In a statement shared via social media on Thursday, 26 February 2026, the Minister disclosed that he was granted special access to the heavily fortified camp where the two Ghanaians are being held, describing the visit as unprecedented.
“Last night I was given a rare access to the highly fortified security camp where prisoners of war are being detained in Ukraine,” Mr Ablakwa said.
He expressed gratitude to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha for approving his request. “I thank President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha for granting my request to visit the two Ghanaian prisoners of war,” he stated.
The Minister confirmed the detainees’ condition during the visit. “I can confirm that our citizens are alive and well. Their rights under international law have been commendably respected by Ukrainian authorities,” he said.
Mr Ablakwa noted that the visit was highly unusual and reportedly the first of its kind from an African Foreign Minister.
“I appreciate that my request was quite unusual and the first of its kind from an African Foreign Minister, as I was informed — I am therefore immensely grateful that our request was not declined in affirmation of our cordial bilateral relations,” he added.
He said the access granted has strengthened Ghana’s diplomatic engagement aimed at securing their release. “This significant gesture gives me more confidence that our negotiations for their release will be successful,” he stated.
Mr Ablakwa also revealed that the two detainees, whose identities remain confidential for security reasons, are committed to using their experience to educate others.
“It is refreshing to hear our two compatriots say that they are determined to become advocates against the modus operandi of trafficking networks and willing to devote the rest of their lives educating vulnerable Africans how to avoid such predicaments,” he said.
Ghana continues its diplomatic efforts as negotiations for the release of the two nationals progress.
-
-
-
News 18.09.2015Episodes From Vegas Scare Prank!
-
News 27.04.2015Ex-President responds to xenophobic attacks
-
News 01.04.2015President-elect gives acceptance speech
-
News 31.03.2015Video shows rigging in Akwa Ibom