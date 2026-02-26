Prepaid Power Controversy: PURC summons ECG for emergency meeting

PURC convenes emergency meeting with ECG over widespread complaints of rapid prepaid electricity unit depletion following the latest MYTO tariff adjustment.

The Public Utilities Regulatory Commission has called an emergency meeting with the Electricity Company of Ghana following mounting complaints that prepaid electricity units are being exhausted faster than expected after the latest tariff adjustment under the Multi-Year Tariff Order.

In a letter dated February 25, 2026, the Commission said it had taken notice of widespread media reports and consumer concerns suggesting that the revised tariffs may be affecting prepaid balances.

“Given the regulatory, technical and consumer protection implications, and the potential impact on public confidence in the metering and vending systems, the Commission is convening an emergency meeting,” the letter stated.

ECG

The meeting is scheduled for Thursday, February 26, 2026, at 12 noon at the PURC GNAT Office in Accra.

According to the Commission, ECG will be required to provide a detailed technical briefing on how the revised tariffs were implemented within the prepaid vending and metering systems. The utility company is also expected to explain any adjustments to system parameters, configuration settings or conversion logic undertaken as part of the MYTO update.

ECG prepaid meters

In addition, ECG is to submit data on vending trends, meter update procedures, the volume and nature of complaints received, and measures currently being taken to address customer concerns.

The Commission has further requested a briefing on “immediate technical and communication interventions, where required, to safeguard consumer confidence and regulatory compliance.”

The emergency meeting comes amid growing public frustration, with many consumers claiming their prepaid credits are being depleted within days of purchase.

John Abdulai Jinapor via facebook.com/john.abdulaijinapor/photos

Meanwhile, the Minister of Energy and Green Transition, Dr John Abdulai Jinapor, has directed ECG to conduct its own investigation into the matter.

