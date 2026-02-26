Advertisement

Yaw Dabo and Oboy Siki settle GH¢1m defamation case after Minister’s intervention

Dorcas Agambila
Dorcas Agambila 09:05 - 26 February 2026
After a public apology and retraction of earlier remarks, Oboy Siki and Yaw Dabo have officially ended their legal battle through an out-of-court settlement.
Two prominent Kumawood figures, Yaw Dabo and Oboy Siki, also known as Dada Santo, have brought their defamation dispute to an end after reaching a settlement outside the courtroom.

The disagreement, which recently escalated into legal action, appears to have been resolved within days of their initial court appearance. Mr Dabo had sued his colleague, alleging that he made damaging and untrue remarks about his personal life and professional activities. However, less than 48 hours after the case was first heard, the suit was withdrawn following mediation led by the Ashanti Regional Minister, Frank Amoakohene.

A video released after a closed-door meeting with the minister showed both actors addressing the media and confirming their decision not to pursue the matter further in court.

READ MORE: Abu Trica remanded again as court adjourns $8 million romance scam extradition case to March 18

During the encounter, Oboy Siki publicly retracted his earlier comments and issued an unreserved apology.

He told journalists;

I have already apologised to Dabo before Dr Amoakohene, but let me state clearly that everything I said was untrue and spoken out of anger

READ MORE; Ghana's Finest: Top 6 Most Versatile Actors in Ghanaian Cinema

He further explained that the remarks were intended as social media banter but acknowledged that they had been received differently.

After speaking to bloggers, Oboy Siki approached Mr Dabo, shook his hand and requested public confirmation that he had been forgiven. Mr Dabo affirmed that he had accepted the apology, noting that the intervention of the regional minister and other respected figures had helped to resolve the matter amicably.

The conflict began after Oboy Siki, in an interview with Ghpage, allegedly made disparaging statements about Mr Dabo’s football management activities and aspects of his private life. Among the claims were suggestions that the actor was dealing with infertility and accusations that he had insulted John Dramani Mahama.

READ MORE; EOCO seeks Shatta Wale's consent to ship seized Lamborghini to US - Sammy Flex

Maintaining that his reputation had been tarnished, Mr Dabo filed a defamation suit at the High Court in Kumasi, seeking GH¢1 million in damages.

On 23 February 2026, both men appeared before the court for the first hearing. Footage circulating online showed them at the court premises alongside several Kumawood colleagues, including Sumsum Ahuofe.

READ MORE: Yaw Dabo sues Oboy Siki, demands $1 million for defamation

The court subsequently adjourned proceedings to allow space for a possible settlement, an outcome that has now been achieved, bringing the brief but highly publicised dispute to a close.

@plus1tv Breaking News Oboy Siki and Yaw Dabo finally makes pace at the office of the Ashanti regional minster’s office #🥹trending #foryoupage❤️❤️❤️foryou💞💞💜viral💕 #viralvideos ♬ original sound - +Plus1Tv
