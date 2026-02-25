Abu Trica remanded again as court adjourns $8 million romance scam extradition case to March 18

Frederick Kumi is expected back in court on 18 March 2026 as proceedings continue over allegations linked to a large-scale romance scam case in the United States.

Ghanaian socialite and businessman Frederick Kumi, widely known as Abu Trica, has been remanded in police custody after appearing before the Gbese District Court.

According to court reports, he was brought before the court on 25 February 2026 following his re-arrest by the Narcotics Control Commission (NACOC). The case has been adjourned, with Mr Kumi expected to reappear on 18 March 2026.

His latest detention follows a previous discharge by the same court, where he and his co-accused were released. That discharge came despite an indictment issued by authorities in the United States in connection with an alleged US$8 million romance fraud scheme said to have targeted elderly Americans.

Mr Kumi was initially arrested on 11 December 2025 by Ghanaian security agencies after US prosecutors formally indicted him over his alleged involvement in a large-scale online romance scam.

Court documents unsealed by the United States Attorney's Office for the Northern District of Ohio allege that he was part of a criminal syndicate that began operating in 2023, targeting elderly individuals across the United States.

Prosecutors claim the network deployed artificial intelligence tools to fabricate identities and cultivate deceptive romantic relationships with senior citizens via social media and dating platforms.

Investigators further allege that victims were persuaded to transfer substantial sums of money and valuables under false pretences, including purported medical emergencies, travel costs and investment opportunities.

According to the indictment, Mr Kumi is accused of assisting in the distribution of funds that were transferred from Ohio to alleged accomplices in Ghana and other jurisdictions.

