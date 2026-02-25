10 Smallest Countries and City-States in the World

Across the globe, nations come in vastly different shapes and sizes. While countries like Russia and Canada stretch across millions of square kilometres, a select group of sovereign states occupies remarkably modest territories, some no larger than a small town or a single urban district.

These micro-nations and city-states are not merely geographical curiosities; they are fully recognised sovereign entities, each with its own government, culture, history, and identity.

Here is a look at the ten smallest countries and city-states in the world, ranked by land area.

1. Vatican City

vatican city

The smallest country on Earth, Vatican City is an independent city-state enclaved entirely within Rome, Italy. Serving as the headquarters of the Roman Catholic Church and the residence of the Pope, it covers just 0.44 square kilometres and has a population of fewer than 1,000 people.

Despite its diminutive size, Vatican City wields extraordinary global influence through the Catholic Church's 1.3 billion followers worldwide. It is home to some of humanity's most treasured cultural landmarks, including St Peter's Basilica, the Sistine Chapel, and the Vatican Museums.

The Holy See, the governing body of the Church, maintains diplomatic relations with over 180 countries, making Vatican City one of the most diplomatically active microstates in the world.

2. Monaco

Monaco | BVergely/Monaco Government Tourism Board

Nestled along the French Riviera and bordered almost entirely by France, the Principality of Monaco is the world's second smallest country and the most densely populated sovereign nation on Earth, with roughly 38,000 residents packed into just over two square kilometres.

Governed by the House of Grimaldi since 1297, Monaco is synonymous with luxury, wealth, and glamour. It is renowned for its Monte Carlo Casino, the Formula One Monaco Grand Prix, and a favourable tax regime that has attracted some of the world's wealthiest individuals. Despite its size, Monaco boasts a highly developed economy anchored in finance, tourism, and real estate.

3. San Marino

San Marino [Wikipedia]

Landlocked entirely within Italy, the Republic of San Marino claims the title of the world's oldest republic, with a founding tradition dating back to 301 AD. Covering 61 square kilometres atop Mount Titano in the Apennine Mountains, it has a population of approximately 34,000.

San Marino maintains its own parliament, military, and institutions, and its historic centre is a UNESCO World Heritage Site. The economy is largely driven by tourism, banking, and the sale of postage stamps and coins, which are prized among collectors worldwide.

4. Liechtenstein

Liechtenstein

Situated between Switzerland and Austria, Liechtenstein is one of only two doubly landlocked countries in the world, meaning it is surrounded entirely by other landlocked nations. Covering 160 square kilometres, this small principality is governed by the House of Liechtenstein and has a population of around 39,000.

Despite its modest size, Liechtenstein boasts one of the highest GDP per capita figures globally, driven by a highly industrialised economy, a low corporate tax environment, and a thriving financial sector. It also has no standing army and relies on Switzerland for many of its international relations.

5. Malta

Malta | Photo: Alamy

The Republic of Malta is a Southern European archipelago nation situated in the central Mediterranean Sea. Comprising three inhabited islands – Malta, Gozo, and Comino – it covers 316 square kilometres and is home to over 500,000 people, making it one of the most densely populated countries in the world.

Malta's strategic location has made it a crossroads of civilisations for millennia, with Phoenician, Roman, Arab, Norman, and British influences all leaving their mark. Today, Malta is a member of the European Union and maintains a prosperous economy centred on tourism, financial services, and maritime trade. Its ancient temples predate Stonehenge and the Egyptian pyramids, representing some of the oldest freestanding structures known to humanity.

6. Maldives

Maldives

The Republic of Maldives is an island nation in the Indian Ocean composed of 26 natural atolls encompassing over 1,000 coral islands, of which fewer than 200 are inhabited. With a total land area of approximately 298 square kilometres and a population of around 520,000, the Maldives is celebrated worldwide for its turquoise lagoons, white-sand beaches, and vibrant marine biodiversity.

However, the nation faces an existential threat from rising sea levels, as its average ground elevation of just 1.5 metres above sea level makes it the lowest-lying country in the world. Tourism and fisheries remain the cornerstones of its economy.

7. Saint Kitts and Nevis

Saint Kitts and Nevis

Located in the Caribbean's Lesser Antilles, the Federation of Saint Kitts and Nevis is the smallest sovereign state in the Western Hemisphere by both area and population, with roughly 53,000 inhabitants spread across 261 square kilometres.

The two-island nation gained independence from Britain in 1983 and operates as a constitutional monarchy with King Charles III as head of state. Tourism, offshore banking, and a citizenship-by-investment programme are the primary drivers of its economy.

8. Marshall Islands

Marshall Islands [StateDepartment]

The Republic of the Marshall Islands is a Pacific island nation comprising 29 atolls and five isolated islands, covering a land area of just 181 square kilometres. With a population of approximately 42,000, it sits in a vast expanse of the central Pacific Ocean.

The islands were the site of significant nuclear testing by the United States between 1946 and 1958, the effects of which continue to affect the health and environment of the population today. The nation operates in free association with the United States, which provides defence and financial assistance.

9. Tuvalu

Tuvalu | Getty Images

Tuvalu is a Polynesian island nation in the Pacific Ocean, comprising nine coral atolls with a total land area of just 26 square kilometres and a population of around 11,000, making it the least populous sovereign state in the world after Vatican City and Nauru.

Like the Maldives, Tuvalu is acutely vulnerable to the effects of climate change and sea-level rise, and parts of the archipelago are already experiencing regular flooding. The country funds much of its government budget through the leasing of its ".tv" internet domain name, a rare and lucrative asset for so small a nation.

10. Nauru

Nauru | https://fulltimeadventurer.com/

Nauru, an island nation in Micronesia, is the world's smallest island country, the smallest independent republic, and the third smallest country overall, covering just 21 square kilometres with a population of approximately 10,000.