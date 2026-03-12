Age verification required
MP accuses John Mahama of breaching code of conduct over use of brother’s private jet
The Member of Parliament for Walewale, Abdul Kabiru Tiah Mahama, has criticised President John Dramani Mahama, accusing him of breaching the Code of Conduct for government appointees by allegedly using a private jet owned by his brother for official international travel.
Speaking to JoyNews in Parliament, the New Patriotic Party (NPP) lawmaker said the arrangement raises significant ethical concerns and creates what he described as a “palpable conflict of interest".
The President is currently on an official visit to South Korea and is reported to have travelled on a private aircraft owned by businessman Ibrahim Mahama, who is also his brother.
Dr Tiah Mahama argued that such an arrangement contradicts the standards outlined in the government’s code of conduct for public officials.
“The potential conflict of using a private person’s jet for official trips is apparent,” he said. “And now you are not using just any private person — you are using the president’s brother. The palpable conflict of interest is there.”
According to the Walewale MP, public officials—particularly the president—must avoid situations that could create perceptions of ethical compromise or undue advantage.
“If a president must live beyond reproach, people should not see any semblance of unethical consideration in your behaviour,” he stated.
“The fact that the president is using his brother’s aircraft puts him right at the centre of a conflict situation.”
The legislator also recalled earlier debates raised by members of the current administration when they were in opposition, particularly regarding the use of aircraft for presidential travel.
He noted that discussions at the time focused on whether Ghana’s presidential jet was operational and whether the then-government should rely on commercial flights for official trips.
“Down the line, the president is found to be doing the very thing they spoke against,” he said.
Dr Tiah Mahama further argued that there were other viable options available for the president's travel arrangements.
“There is no reason whatsoever. Even if there was a need for him to travel, he could have used a commercial flight, even business class, to ensure comfort,” he added.
He has therefore called for the practice to be halted immediately, warning that such arrangements risk undermining public trust and contradict the ethical standards expected of public office holders.
