Principal suspended over alleged over-admission at Nursing Training College
The Ministry of Health has suspended Fredrick Anaba, principal of the College of Nursing in Nkanchina, effective immediately, following allegations of over-admitting students and implementing unauthorised academic programmes.
In a statement released on March 12, the Ministry explained that the suspension is part of a thorough administrative investigation into the 2025/2026 admissions at the institution.
According to the release, a formal query was initially sent to Mr Anaba on February 19, 2026, concerning irregularities in the college’s admissions process. After reviewing his response, the ministry determined that a full investigation is necessary to ascertain the facts.
Mr Anaba has been instructed to hand over his administrative duties to the acting vice principal to maintain smooth operations at the college during the inquiry.
“The Ministry remains committed to enforcing strict compliance with approved admission quotas and academic programmes across all health training institutions in the country,” the statement emphasised.
The Ministry noted that the outcome of the investigation will determine the next course of action, reaffirming its commitment to maintaining transparency, accountability, and high standards in the management of health training institutions across the country.
