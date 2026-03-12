Age verification required
PSG star Achraf Hakimi makes history, equals Samuel Kuffour’s Champions League record
Moroccan international Achraf Hakimi has made history in the UEFA Champions League by equalling the long-standing appearance record held by Ghanaian legend Samuel Kuffour.
Hakimi now has 72 Champions League appearances, matching the record for the most appearances by an African defender in the tournament.
The milestone came during Paris Saint-Germain’s 5-2 victory over Chelsea in the Round of 16 first leg, where Hakimi delivered a standout performance.
At 26, Hakimi’s achievement reflects years of consistency at the highest level of European football.
Known for his pace, technical ability, and attacking threat from the right flank, Hakimi has become one of the world’s most dynamic full-backs.
Throughout his career, Hakimi has represented top European clubs, including Real Madrid, Borussia Dortmund, and Inter Milan, before becoming a key player for PSG. His performances in the Champions League have made him indispensable, combining defensive solidity with offensive creativity.
Equalling Samuel Kuffour’s record highlights the legacy of African defenders in Europe. Kuffour, who made his mark with Bayern Munich, played a crucial role in Bayern’s 2001 UEFA Champions League triumph and remains one of Africa’s most celebrated defenders.
Hakimi now joins a select group of African players who have consistently competed at the pinnacle of European football.
With several prime years ahead, he has the potential to break Kuffour’s record and set a new standard for African defenders in the Champions League.
This landmark achievement cements Hakimi’s legacy as one of Africa’s most influential footballers and underscores the growing impact of African players in Europe’s elite competitions.
