Shatta Wale demands apology from EOCO boss, says stolen car saga cost him business deals

Shatta Wale says the recent controversy involving the Economic and Organised Crime Office has damaged his reputation and affected his business opportunities.

Ghanaian dancehall musician Shatta Wale has said that the recent controversy involving the Economic and Organised Crime Office has negatively affected his reputation and led to the loss of several business opportunities.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Speaking during an interview on Ekosiisen on Asempa FM on Wednesday, the musician expressed disappointment over the way the matter was handled, arguing that the situation has damaged his brand both in Ghana and internationally.

He said;

I feel sad about the whole situation because the system has not really protected me as a citizen.To me, it feels like a kind of game being played, or perhaps I am being targeted for something

Advertisement

Advertisement

According to the artiste, the matter started when officials from EOCO visited his residence following allegations that former National Signals Bureau Director-General Kwabena Adu-Boahene had given him vehicles that authorities were interested in investigating.

He explained;

When the issue first came up, it was about Adu-Boahene, who is a state official, and I know EOCO usually deals with matters involving the state

They came to my house saying Adu-Boahene had cars with me and that they wanted to inspect them. But when they arrived, there were no such vehicles there. The only car at the house was my Lamborghini.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The musician insisted that he had no direct dealings with the former official and questioned why the matter was not handled discreetly.

READ MORE; Ga Traditional Authorities summon Daddy Lumba family head over burial site controversy

He stated;

Shatta is a very loyal and patriotic citizen. If someone had come to me privately and explained that a car was being investigated overseas, I would have gladly signed the necessary documents for it to be returned

Shatta Wale said the manner in which the issue was made public has created the impression that he knowingly purchased a stolen vehicle.

Advertisement

Advertisement

He lamented;

Now everyone thinks I bought a stolen car.Meanwhile, I arrived here driving my Lamborghini openly. If the car were stolen, why would I be driving it around freely?

He also revealed that he personally appealed to the head of EOCO to manage the matter quietly to avoid damaging his reputation.

He said;

READ MORE: 10 Countries With The Highest Number of Global Celebrities

Out of respect for the EOCO boss, when I met him I even knelt down and pleaded that whatever action they intended to take should not be made public

The musician is now urging the leadership of EOCO to apologise in order to repair the damage caused to his public image.

He said;

I want to state clearly that the EOCO boss needs to apologise to my brand, not to me personally as Shatta Wale, because what happened has seriously tarnished my image in Ghana and even abroad

Advertisement

Advertisement

He added that suggestions that the vehicle might be linked to criminal proceeds left him deeply troubled.

He added

The simplest thing they could have said was, ‘Shatta, come and take your car,’ but instead I started hearing claims that the vehicle was proceeds of crime. I kept asking myself where such a story came from

According to the artiste, the experience left him feeling unsettled.

Advertisement