'I want to serve the people' – Shatta Wale says he is ready to become an MP

Shatta Wale says he may contest the Ablekuma South parliamentary seat as an independent candidate in the 2028 elections if calls from the public intensify.

Ghanaian dancehall star Shatta Wale has hinted at a possible entry into politics, revealing that he could contest the parliamentary seat for Ablekuma South in the 2028 general elections.

The award-winning musician suggested that he would only take the step if there was strong encouragement from the public. Should he eventually decide to run, he emphasised that he would do so as an independent candidate rather than under the banner of any political party.

Speaking during an interview on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen programme on Wednesday, 11 March 2026, the On God hitmaker explained that his motivation would be centred on service rather than personal gain.

He stated;

If people call on me to enter politics, I will do so. However, I am not going into politics because I am wealthy; my intention would be to serve the people

He further clarified that he has no interest in aligning himself with any political organisation if he eventually enters the race.

He added;

I do not want to belong to any political party. If I ever contest, it would be as an independent candidate. I will consider it if the calls become stronger by 2028

Beyond discussing a potential parliamentary bid, the musician also used the opportunity to share his views on Ghana’s governance structure. He argued that the country should consider reviewing its constitutional framework to reflect modern realities.

He remarked

We are tired of the 1992 laws and constitution. We need to move forward from where we are. Other countries have progressed, so we must also examine how we can advance

According to the entertainer, any political ambition he might pursue would be guided by clear policy ideas rather than mere rhetoric.

He said;

People should understand that we also have policies we want to introduce into the system. That is what will make a real difference

Despite the comments, the self-proclaimed Dancehall King indicated that his primary focus remains on his music career and personal commitments for now.

However, he made it clear that he has not completely ruled out the possibility of serving the country in a political capacity in the future.