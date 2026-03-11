Advertisement

FDA threatens legal action against vendors using plastic to fry plantain chips

Maxwell Nyagamago
Maxwell Nyagamago 16:44 - 11 March 2026
The Food and Drugs Authority has launched nationwide investigations into claims that some vendors use plastic when frying plantain chips. The FDA warns the practice is dangerous and illegal under Ghana’s Public Health Act.
Advertisement

The Food and Drugs Authority (FDA) has launched a nationwide investigation following reports and viral videos on social media alleging that some vendors are using plastic materials when frying plantain chips to increase crispiness and extend shelf life.

Advertisement

In a statement issued on Wednesday, 11 March 2026, the Authority said it had begun market surveillance and laboratory testing of plantain chips across the country to determine the authenticity of the claims and safeguard public health.

“The Food and Drugs Authority has noted with grave concern videos and reports circulating on social media alleging the use of polyethylene (plastic) in frying plantain chips to improve the crispiness and shelf-life of the product,” the statement said.

The FDA explained that deliberately melting plastic in frying oil constitutes direct chemical contamination, rendering the food unsafe for human consumption.

ALSO READ: Ghana officially opens applications for cannabis licensing – Here’s how to apply

Advertisement

Health risks of plastic contamination

Plantain chips
Plantain chips

According to the Authority, the introduction of plastic materials such as Low-Density Polyethylene (LDPE) into hot oil can result in chemical migration, where harmful substances leach from the plastic into the food.

“Hot oil accelerates the leaching of plasticizers, phthalates and antioxidants from the plastic into the food,” the FDA said.

It warned that scientific research links prolonged consumption of such chemicals to serious health risks.

Advertisement

“Long-term ingestion of these migrated chemicals is associated with endocrine disruption, hormonal imbalances and increased risks of certain cancers,” the Authority added.

ALSO READ: Ghana will not host foreign military bases – Ablakwa affirms national sovereignty

Warning to vendors

FDA
FDA

The FDA cautioned vendors against using non-food grade substances in food preparation, stressing that such practices violate the law.

Advertisement

Citing Section 100 of the Public Health Act, 2012 (Act 851), the Authority said the sale of contaminated or unwholesome food is a criminal offence.

“Any person found engaging in this practice will face the full rigours of the law, including prosecution and permanent closure of their business,” the statement warned.

ALSO READ: NPA finally breaks silence on fuel shortage fears amid Middle East War

Advice to consumers

Consumers have also been urged to remain vigilant when purchasing plantain chips.

The FDA advised the public to avoid products that emit an unusual chemical smell, have a plastic-like aftertaste, or do not show a noticeable change in texture over time.

Ongoing surveillance

The Authority said it is working with local authorities and the Ghana Police Service to monitor the activities of vendors suspected of engaging in the practice.

It also urged food processors to comply with Good Manufacturing Practices and obtain the necessary Food Hygiene and Vendor Permits issued by the FDA.

ALSO READ: ORAL: Nearly GH¢50m in Chairman Wontumi’s accounts frozen – Kwakye Ofosu discloses

Advertisement

The FDA assured the public that it will provide updates once laboratory tests from the ongoing investigations are completed. It also encouraged consumers to report any suspicious food preparation practices through its official social media platforms and contact channels.

Advertisement
Share
Subscribe
Update Me
Latest Videos
Miss UG winner blast Guru, UK bans Ghanaians, Pulse Influencer Awards 2025 | Pulse In Five
News
04.12.2025
Miss UG winner blast Guru, UK bans Ghanaians, Pulse Influencer Awards 2025 | Pulse In Five
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Pulse Ghana
FDA threatens legal action against vendors using plastic to fry plantain chips
News
11.03.2026
FDA threatens legal action against vendors using plastic to fry plantain chips
Daddy Lumba's family destools Head Victor Kofi Owusu Boahen after funeral disputes
Entertainment
11.03.2026
Daddy Lumba's family destools Head Victor Kofi Owusu Boahen after funeral disputes
Iran withdraws from 2026 FIFA World Cup amid escalating U.S conflict
Sports
11.03.2026
Iran withdraws from 2026 FIFA World Cup amid escalating U.S conflict
ORAL: Another former Akufo-Addo appointee to face court over alleged corruption
News
11.03.2026
ORAL: Another former Akufo-Addo appointee to face court over alleged corruption
10 Best Airports in the World: 2026 Global Rankings
Lifestyle
11.03.2026
10 Best Airports in the World: 2026 Global Rankings
Ghana officially opens applications for cannabis licensing – Here’s how to apply
News
11.03.2026
Ghana officially opens applications for cannabis licensing – Here’s how to apply