FDA threatens legal action against vendors using plastic to fry plantain chips

The Food and Drugs Authority (FDA) has launched a nationwide investigation following reports and viral videos on social media alleging that some vendors are using plastic materials when frying plantain chips to increase crispiness and extend shelf life.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, 11 March 2026, the Authority said it had begun market surveillance and laboratory testing of plantain chips across the country to determine the authenticity of the claims and safeguard public health.

“The Food and Drugs Authority has noted with grave concern videos and reports circulating on social media alleging the use of polyethylene (plastic) in frying plantain chips to improve the crispiness and shelf-life of the product,” the statement said.

The FDA explained that deliberately melting plastic in frying oil constitutes direct chemical contamination, rendering the food unsafe for human consumption.

Health risks of plastic contamination

Plantain chips

According to the Authority, the introduction of plastic materials such as Low-Density Polyethylene (LDPE) into hot oil can result in chemical migration, where harmful substances leach from the plastic into the food.

“Hot oil accelerates the leaching of plasticizers, phthalates and antioxidants from the plastic into the food,” the FDA said.

It warned that scientific research links prolonged consumption of such chemicals to serious health risks.

“Long-term ingestion of these migrated chemicals is associated with endocrine disruption, hormonal imbalances and increased risks of certain cancers,” the Authority added.

Warning to vendors

FDA

The FDA cautioned vendors against using non-food grade substances in food preparation, stressing that such practices violate the law.

Citing Section 100 of the Public Health Act, 2012 (Act 851), the Authority said the sale of contaminated or unwholesome food is a criminal offence.

“Any person found engaging in this practice will face the full rigours of the law, including prosecution and permanent closure of their business,” the statement warned.

Advice to consumers

Consumers have also been urged to remain vigilant when purchasing plantain chips.

The FDA advised the public to avoid products that emit an unusual chemical smell, have a plastic-like aftertaste, or do not show a noticeable change in texture over time.

Ongoing surveillance

The Authority said it is working with local authorities and the Ghana Police Service to monitor the activities of vendors suspected of engaging in the practice.

It also urged food processors to comply with Good Manufacturing Practices and obtain the necessary Food Hygiene and Vendor Permits issued by the FDA.

