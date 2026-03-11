Age verification required
Ghana officially opens applications for cannabis licensing – Here’s how to apply
Ghana has officially opened applications for the cultivation and management of industrial and medicinal cannabis, following the historic launch of the national licensing regime on 26 February 2026 by the Minister for the Interior, Hon. Muntaka Mohammed-Mubarak (MP).
The Narcotics Control Commission (NACOC) announced the move in a statement dated March 11 and signed by Francis Opoku Amoah, Ag. Director of Public Affairs & International Relations.
The commission noted the decision as a significant step in implementing section 43 of the Narcotics Control Commission Act, 2020 (Act 1019), as amended, and L.I. 2475. The licensing framework is designed to harness the economic and health potential of cannabis while maintaining stringent regulatory standards.
Industrial and Medicinal Focus
Under the law, licenses will only cover cannabis with a THC content of no more than 0.3% on a dry weight basis. The programme is structured around two primary objectives:
Industrial Use: Cultivation for high-quality fibre and seeds.
Medicinal Use: Development of pharmaceutical and health-related products.
Eleven License Categories
The Commission has opened applications across eleven distinct license categories to support the industry’s development:
Cultivation
Processing
Breeding
Research and Development
Laboratory and Testing
Storage
Transportation
Import
Export
Sales and Distribution
Advertising and Promotion
Streamlined Digital Application
NACOC emphasised that the application process is fully digital and accessible nationwide. Prospective applicants can visit the official portal at www.ncc.gov.gh, select their licence category, complete the forms, upload required documentation, and make payments via Visa card, Mobile Money, or through a payment voucher from any NIB Bank.
Commitment to Innovation and Public Safety
ACOC said the initiative reflects a balance between innovation and public health protection.
“We are dedicated to building a fair, transparent, and accountable cannabis industry. Our priority remains safeguarding public health and safety while fostering lawful innovation that contributes to Ghana’s industrial development,” he stated.
The launch signals a new era for Ghana’s industrial and medicinal sectors, inviting individuals and corporate entities to participate in a rapidly growing market under robust regulatory oversight.
