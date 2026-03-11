Champions League: Real Madrid vs Man City - Preview, H2H, Line-ups & Prediction

Two European giants, Real Madrid and Manchester City, will once again collide on the grand stage of the UEFA Champions League when they meet at the Santiago Bernabéu Stadium on Wednesday night for the first leg of their round-of-16 clash.

Advertisement

Advertisement

This encounter marks the 16th meeting between the two clubs in the competition and becomes the first fixture in Champions League history to be played in the knockout rounds in five consecutive seasons, underlining the intense rivalry that has developed between them in recent years.

Real Madrid’s European Ambition

Vinicius Jr of Real Madrid celebrates a goal during the UEFA champions league 2025 26 Knockout Play-off second Leg match between Real Madrid and Benfica at Santiago Bernabeu Stadium. (Photo by Guille Martinez f22photo)

Advertisement

Advertisement

Spanish giants Real Madrid are aiming to extend their record by winning a 16th Champions League title this season. However, their path to the last 16 has not been straightforward. The Madrid side finished ninth in the League Phase standings, narrowly missing automatic qualification after losing three of their final five matches.

A heavy 4–2 defeat to S.L. Benfica on matchday eight forced them into the knockout playoffs. Despite the setback, the team responded strongly, defeating the Portuguese side 3–1 on aggregate to secure their place in the round of 16. This marks the 23rd consecutive season that Madrid have reached this stage of the competition since the format was introduced in the 2003–04 Champions League season.

Domestically, Madrid’s form in La Liga has been somewhat inconsistent. A surprise 1–0 defeat to Getafe CF was followed by a dramatic 2–1 victory over RC Celta de Vigo, with captain Federico Valverde scoring a dramatic 95th-minute winner. The result keeps Madrid within touching distance of leaders FC Barcelona with 11 league matches remaining.

At home in the Champions League this season, Madrid have been formidable, winning four of their five matches at the Bernabéu and scoring 12 goals. Their only defeat came against Manchester City earlier in the League Phase, when the English side claimed a 2–1 victory in December.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Despite having lost their last four UEFA matches against English clubs, Madrid remain strong at home in Europe, losing only three of their last 25 Champions League home games. They have also progressed from 13 of their last 15 round-of-16 ties, highlighting their pedigree at this stage.

Manchester City’s Strong Campaign

Semenyo scores on his City debut

Meanwhile, Manchester City, managed by Pep Guardiola, secured automatic qualification for the last 16 after finishing comfortably in the League Phase standings with 16 points from eight matches.

City recorded impressive wins against SSC Napoli, Villarreal CF, Borussia Dortmund, and Galatasaray SK, while their notable victory at the Bernabéu came courtesy of goals from Erling Haaland and Nico O'Reilly.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Since their final League Phase match in January, Guardiola’s side have played nine domestic matches, winning seven and drawing two. A frustrating 2–2 draw with Nottingham Forest in the Premier League saw them fall seven points behind leaders Arsenal FC, but they bounced back with a 3–1 win over Newcastle United in the FA Cup.

Guardiola is also set to reach a personal milestone, as Wednesday’s match will be his 190th Champions League game as a manager, drawing him level with legendary former Manchester United manager Sir Alex Ferguson.

However, City’s away record in Europe has been inconsistent, with only two wins in their last eight Champions League away matches. Additionally, they have struggled against Spanish sides in two-legged UEFA ties, losing seven of their last ten.

Head-to-Head Record

Champions League: Real Madrid vs Manchester City (Image: Offside via Getty Images

Since 2012, Real Madrid and Manchester City have met 17 times in all competitions. The rivalry remains perfectly balanced:

Real Madrid wins: 6

Manchester City wins: 6

Draws: 5

Advertisement

Advertisement

Both teams have scored over 30 goals each in those encounters, demonstrating how closely matched the sides have been.

Possible Line-ups

Real Madrid: Courtois; Alexander-Arnold, Raúl Asencio, Rüdiger, Mendy; Valverde, Tchouaméni, Arda Güler, Camavinga; Gonzalo, Vinícius Júnior

Manchester City: Donnarumma; Matheus Nunes, Rúben Dias, Guéhi, O’Reilly; Rodri, Bernardo Silva; Cherki, Marmoush, Doku; Haaland

Prediction

Advertisement

Advertisement

With both teams boasting world-class attacking talent and a rich recent rivalry in Europe, the match promises to be another thrilling chapter between two Champions League heavyweights. Real Madrid’s formidable home record may give them a slight advantage, but Manchester City’s attacking firepower means the tie is likely to remain finely balanced heading into the second leg.