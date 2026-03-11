NPA finally breaks silence on fuel shortage fears amid Middle East War

The National Petroleum Authority says Ghana has sufficient petrol, diesel, LPG and aviation fuel stocks and urges the public not to panic buy despite global concerns over oil supply following escalating tensions in the Middle East.

The National Petroleum Authority (NPA) has assured the public that Ghana has sufficient fuel stocks and that the country’s petroleum supply remains stable despite rising tensions in the Middle East that have sparked concerns about possible global energy disruptions.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, 11 March 2026, the Authority said it had taken note of public speculation about the potential impact of developments in the global energy market on fuel supply and pricing in Ghana.

The regulator stressed that the current national fuel supply situation remains stable and under control.

“The National Petroleum Authority (NPA) has taken note of recent reports, speculation, and public commentary regarding the potential impact of developments in the global energy market on fuel supply and pricing in Ghana,” the statement said.

“In light of these concerns, the Authority wishes to assure the general public that Ghana currently has adequate stocks of petroleum products, and the national fuel supply situation remains stable and firmly under control.”

According to the NPA, a comprehensive review of national petroleum stock levels conducted together with the Ministry of Energy and Green Transition and key industry players confirmed that the country has enough fuel reserves to meet current and projected demand.

“Following a comprehensive review of national petroleum stock levels and supply arrangements conducted in collaboration with the Ministry of Energy and Green Transition and key industry stakeholders, the NPA can confirm that sufficient quantities of Petrol (PMS), Diesel (AGO), Aviation Turbine Kerosene (ATK), and Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) are available in the country to meet current and projected national demand,” the Authority said.

The regulator explained that government institutions and industry stakeholders are working closely to maintain stable supply levels and ensure the continued availability of petroleum products across the country.

NPA

It noted that ongoing coordination with International Oil Trading Companies (IOTCs), Bulk Import, Distribution and Export Companies (BIDECs), BOST Energies, and local refineries is helping to secure timely imports and maintain nationwide distribution.

The Authority added that it is strengthening strategic supply planning and price monitoring systems to cushion the local market against any potential disruptions or volatility in global oil prices.

“The NPA therefore wishes to reassure the public that there is no cause for alarm or panic buying, as the petroleum supply chain continues to function normally and adequate stocks are available nationwide,” the statement said.

Iran War via arabcenterdc.org

Concerns over fuel supply have intensified globally following escalating tensions in parts of the Middle East, a region that plays a central role in global oil production and supply.