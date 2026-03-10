C/R: Drama as Chief gets destooled over sexual relationship with fetish priestess

The Odompem Adwenadze Royal Family of Abura Dunkwa in Ghana’s Central Region has officially destooled Nana Obo Kwefuah VIII over allegations of misconduct, including a sexual relationship with a fetish priestess and failure to perform traditional rites.

The Odompem Adwenadze Royal Family of Abura Dunkwa in the Abura-Asebu-Kwamankese District of Ghana’s Central Region has officially destooled Nana Obo Kwefuah VIII, the Gyasehene of the community, following allegations of misconduct.

According to a report by Starrfmonline, Abusuapanyin Kwame Essoun, a senior member of the royal family who led the destoolment process, told Starr FM that the decision was prompted by multiple breaches of tradition and personal conduct.

“He [Nana Obo Kwefuah VIII] has for some period now refused to perform the necessary rites and rituals required of him by the family during festivals,” Essoun said.

He further cited the chief’s alleged personal behaviour as a major factor, adding: “Aside from that, he is in a marital affair with a fetish priestess which doesn’t align with our traditions.”

Essoun also accused the former chief of attempting to manipulate family titles and divert attention through unfounded allegations. “He accused me of having a child with his ex-wife, which I have challenged him to prove,” he said.

Obaapanyin Aba Appiawa, another senior member of the royal family, confirmed that repeated attempts to summon Nana Obo Kwefuah VIII over the past five months had failed. “We the royal family invited him several times, but he didn’t come. I fully support the decision to destool him,” she stated.

In a statement to the media, the royal family urged the public to no longer recognise Nana Obo Kwefuah VIII as the Gyasehene of Abura Dunkwa. Efforts to reach the former chief for comment have so far been unsuccessful.

