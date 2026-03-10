Ibrahim Mahama should donate his new jet, not the old one, if he truly wants to help Ghanaians – NPP

While businessman Ibrahim Mahama recently dedicated his old private jet to be converted into an emergency air ambulance for public use, Ashanti Regional NPP Communications Director, Paul Kwabena Yandoh, believes the gesture falls short of being truly beneficial.

Yandoh has challenged the Chief Executive Officer of Engineers and Planners to dedicate his newly acquired Bombardier Global 6500 aircraft to the public instead. According to him, the old jet has been overused and may no longer be fit to serve as an emergency air ambulance.

“If Ibrahim Mahama really wants to help Ghanaians, he should give us his new private jet instead of the old one,” Yandoh said in an interview on Angel FM.

He further urged the respected business mogul to make public the contact numbers that ordinary Ghanaians, even in remote areas, could call to access the air ambulance services.

“The old jet’s engine, tyres, and brake pads may no longer be fully reliable, so using it to save lives might be risky. We need the new one if he truly wants to help us save lives. Also, the emergency contact number he wants people to call should be made public. That way, everyone will know: if I need the plane for my treatment, I can call,” he added. “How will a cocoa farmer even contact the plane to pick them up otherwise?”

Ibrahim Mahama, younger brother of President Mahama, had announced that his former private jet would be converted into an emergency air ambulance to serve the public.

He made the disclosure following reports of his recent acquisition of a new Bombardier Global 6500 aircraft. Addressing questions about the status of his previous jet in a video shared on social media, Mahama stated:

“My old plane is an air ambulance now, an emergency air ambulance for every Ghanaian, not just for me, but for everyone.”

The aircraft, a Bombardier 604 previously named “Dzata,” had been part of Mahama’s private aviation fleet for several years. According to him, it has now been repurposed to provide emergency medical evacuation services.

Air ambulance services are typically used to transport critically ill or injured patients who require urgent medical attention that cannot be adequately provided by ground transportation. Such services are particularly crucial for cases involving severe trauma, complex medical conditions, or the need for rapid inter-city or international transfer.

However, Mahama did not provide operational details about how the air ambulance service will function, including whether it will operate in partnership with public health authorities, private medical institutions, or emergency response agencies. It also remains unclear under what framework access to the service will be coordinated.