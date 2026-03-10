#Featuredpost

Ghana's tailors have always been extraordinary. The skill, the craft, the cultural knowledge that goes into a perfectly sewn Kaba and Slit or a Fugu cut to specification, that has never been the problem. What has always been missing is the infrastructure to match it. The system that keeps track of every client, every measurement, every deadline. That infrastructure now exists. It is called boafuo, and it runs on WhatsApp.

boafuo is Africa's first conversational business operating system built natively inside WhatsApp. No app to download. No new platform to learn. A tailor signs up at https://wa.me/message/PZ4R2QQ4GVYHO1 , starts adding their clients and their details, and from that point they are building a complete client directory, with measurements, order history, and everything in one place. As they use boafuo, it learns. The system adapts to each tailor's working patterns and style over time, becoming more intelligent the more it is used. It understands voice notes. It can respond in Twi. It knows what a Kaba and Slit is, what a Fugu is, because it was built here, for here.

Ghana's fashion industry just got its most powerful upgrade and it runs on WhatsApp

The team behind boafuo is Haxo Labs ( haxolabs.com ), a research and engineering company that builds the infrastructure behind intelligent software. Their work spans AI, machine intelligence, and system architecture, and everything they build is original. Ronny Panford, co-founder of Haxo Labs, has been clear about what drives the company: the goal was never to adapt what already exists, but to do original research and turn it into products that have genuinely never been built before.

boafuo came directly from that research ethic. The founding team looked at the problem from multiple angles and through research that confirmed it at scale. On the client side, there was no transparency and no reliable way to track whether clothes would be ready on time. On the tailor's side, measurements were still kept in notebooks and client details had no proper system behind them. Diana Evans, co-founder of Haxo Labs, put it plainly: the fashion industry in Africa has come so far, with some of the best clothes in the world being made here, and yet the tools tailors were using to run their businesses had not kept pace with that excellence.

WhatsApp was a deliberate choice, not a shortcut. It is the one app that every tailor, young or old, already uses with ease. boafuo meets them exactly where they are. And because the system learns from every interaction, it is not static. boafuo is designed to continuously improve how each tailor works and grows, adapting to their individual patterns rather than asking them to adapt to it.

The mission for boafuo is clear: to give Africa's creative workforce the intelligence layer they have always deserved. Ghana's tailors have the talent. boafuo gives them the infrastructure. And because it starts here, built by Ghanaians, it carries something beyond just utility. It is proof that the solutions Africa's industries need can be built on the continent, by people who understand it from the inside.

boafuo is free to get started. Learn more at boafuo.com or join directly on WhatsApp now at https://wa.me/message/PZ4R2QQ4GVYHO1 .