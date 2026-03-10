Age verification required
Baba Jamal sworn in as MP for Ayawaso East following by-election victory
Baba Jamal Mohamed Ahmed has been officially sworn in as the Member of Parliament for the Ayawaso East Constituency following his victory in a recent by-election.
The swearing-in ceremony took place in Parliament on Tuesday, March 10, 2026, where the Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin, administered the oath of office.
Mr Jamal’s return to Parliament comes after a by-election was necessitated by the death of the former MP for the constituency.
Prior to contesting the seat, he resigned from Ghana’s Ambassador to Nigeria to participate in the parliamentary primary of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), which he subsequently won.
The party primary, held on 7 February, attracted significant political attention amid allegations of vote-buying during the process.
During the ceremony, Speaker Bagbin reminded the new MP of his duty to serve the people of Ayawaso East and the nation.
"You voluntarily offered yourself to serve the good people of the Ayawaso East Constituency. In your campaign, you stated that you want to serve them as a Member of Parliament," the Speaker said, adding that Mr Jamal would be accountable to his constituents.
I took note of those statements, and I am going to hold you, as my son, accountable to the good people of Ayawaso East. Serving them, you must. So I will focus on you on this floor to see how you perform in serving them
Mr Jamal previously served as Member of Parliament for the Akwatia Constituency from 2009 to 2013, bringing experience and familiarity with parliamentary duties to his new role.
