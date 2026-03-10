DVLA, National Security arrest five suspects over fake vehicle plates

DVLA and National Security arrest five suspects involved in manufacturing and distributing fake vehicle plates across Ghana.

The Driver and Vehicle Licensing Authority (DVLA), in collaboration with the National Security, has arrested five individuals suspected of manufacturing and distributing fake DV plates across Ghana.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The arrests took place in Lapaz, Narhman, Tarkwa, and Kumasi, with the suspects now arraigned before court and remanded. They are scheduled to reappear on March 17, 2026.

Authorities have revealed that two additional suspects, identified through intelligence operations, remain at large.

Investigations indicate that many of the fake DV plates circulated by the cartel were issued alongside forged motor insurance documents, giving them a false appearance of authenticity.

The statement read,

Advertisement

Advertisement

Many of the fake DV plates released and distributed by the cartel are issued together with fake motor insurance documents, creating the impression of authenticity of the plates.

READ ALSO: GES raises concern over teachers taking complaints to National Headquarters

In a statement, the DVLA cautioned the public about the infiltration of counterfeit DV plates and reminded that all legitimate plates are supplied only to qualified individuals under Regulation 23 of the Road Traffic Regulations, 2012 (L.I. 2180).

The Authority stressed that Subregulation 11 of Regulation 23 criminalises the forging or use of forged DV plates and driving vehicles displaying such plates. Violators face prosecution for breaching the law.

Advertisement

Advertisement