DVLA, National Security arrest five suspects over fake vehicle plates

Josephine Amuzu
Josephine Amuzu 13:17 - 10 March 2026
DVLA and National Security arrest five suspects involved in manufacturing and distributing fake vehicle plates across Ghana.
The Driver and Vehicle Licensing Authority (DVLA), in collaboration with the National Security, has arrested five individuals suspected of manufacturing and distributing fake DV plates across Ghana.

The arrests took place in Lapaz, Narhman, Tarkwa, and Kumasi, with the suspects now arraigned before court and remanded. They are scheduled to reappear on March 17, 2026.

Authorities have revealed that two additional suspects, identified through intelligence operations, remain at large.

Investigations indicate that many of the fake DV plates circulated by the cartel were issued alongside forged motor insurance documents, giving them a false appearance of authenticity.

The statement read,

READ ALSO: GES raises concern over teachers taking complaints to National Headquarters

In a statement, the DVLA cautioned the public about the infiltration of counterfeit DV plates and reminded that all legitimate plates are supplied only to qualified individuals under Regulation 23 of the Road Traffic Regulations, 2012 (L.I. 2180).

The Authority stressed that Subregulation 11 of Regulation 23 criminalises the forging or use of forged DV plates and driving vehicles displaying such plates. Violators face prosecution for breaching the law.

READ ALSO: Why Ghana is rolling out new SIM re-registration – NCA Boss shares key details (Video)

The DVLA urged the public to exercise caution, verify the authenticity of DV plates, and report any suspicious activity to help curb the circulation of counterfeit plates in the country.

