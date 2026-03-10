GES raises concern over teachers taking complaints to National Headquarters

The Ghana Education Service has urged teachers to respect the administrative chain of command when raising complaints

The Ghana Education Service (GES) has reminded teachers to strictly follow established administrative procedures when seeking redress, warning against the growing practice of taking complaints directly to the national headquarters.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, March 10, 2026, titled “Management Reinforces Respect for Administrative Structures and Professional Conduct,” Head of Public Relations Daniel Fenyi said the Service operates a clear hierarchy for addressing concerns.

According to him, issues raised by teachers or students should first be reported to the head of the school. If the matter remains unresolved, it should then be escalated to the district office, followed by the regional office, and only forwarded to the national office after all the lower levels have been exhausted.

GES noted that more than 60 per cent of concerns are typically resolved at the school, district, and regional levels, highlighting the effectiveness of the decentralised system.

However, GES expressed concern about an emerging trend where some teachers leave their classrooms to pursue grievances at the national secretariat, bypassing the established administrative structure.

The statement stressed that teachers are expected to focus on classroom instruction, while administrative matters should be handled by the appropriate offices.

GES also indicated that recent reforms have strengthened the roles of school, district, and regional offices as part of wider decentralisation efforts. The reforms are intended to ensure that issues are resolved closer to where they arise and to reduce disruptions to teaching and learning.

The Service therefore urged educators to respect the chain of command, cautioning that failure to do so undermines professional standards and reduces valuable instructional time for students.

