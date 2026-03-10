Samsung Galaxy S26 vs Apple iPhone 17: Here's what you need to know

Compare the Samsung Galaxy S26 and Apple iPhone 17, the flagship smartphones of 2026. Discover their specs, cameras, battery life, performance, and ecosystem features to find out which device comes out on top.

The smartphone rivalry between Samsung and Apple continues in 2026 with the release of the Samsung Galaxy S26 and Apple iPhone 17, two flagship devices that represent the latest advances in mobile technology from the world’s biggest smartphone makers.

Advertisement

Advertisement

When They Launched

Samsung officially unveiled the Galaxy S26 series on February 25, 2026, introducing the base Galaxy S26 alongside the S26+ and S26 Ultra models. The lineup places a strong emphasis on artificial intelligence features, improved performance and enhanced privacy tools like the new Privacy Display.

Apple’s iPhone 17 was introduced in September 2025, continuing Apple’s annual upgrade cycle and bringing improvements across processing power, display and camera technology.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Design and Display

Both phones have a 6.3‑inch display, but with different technologies:

Galaxy S26: 6.3‑inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with 120Hz refresh rate and Gorilla Armor 2 protection.

iPhone 17: 6.3‑inch Super Retina XDR OLED display with up to 120Hz ProMotion and a peak brightness up to 3,000 nits, making it one of the brightest smartphone screens available. The iPhone also supports a wider color gamut and HDR content.

The iPhone’s display uses Apple’s Ceramic Shield 2 for durability and includes features like always‑on display and IP68 water resistance.

Performance and Software

Under the hood, the two phones adopt different approaches:

Samsung Galaxy S26: Powered by Samsung’s Exynos 2600 chipset (and Snapdragon variants in some markets) coupled with 12GB RAM and Android 16 with One UI 8.5. Samsung also integrates AI tools such as proactive assistant features and advanced messaging tools.

iPhone 17: Runs on Apple’s new A19 chipset, featuring a six‑core CPU and five‑core GPU with a 16‑core Neural Engine for enhanced performance and AI responsiveness. It also runs iOS 26, known for smooth application integration and long‑term update support.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Camera Capabilities

Camera systems differ notably:

Galaxy S26: Triple rear camera setup — 50MP main sensor with OIS, 10MP telephoto with 3x optical zoom, and a 12MP ultrawide lens. It can record up to 8K video and 4K at 60fps. The front camera is 12MP.

iPhone 17: Dual rear cameras — 48MP main and 48MP ultrawide sensors, both with autofocus. Its front camera is 18MP with improved portrait and video capabilities, including 4K Dolby Vision HDR content creation.

Battery and Charging

Galaxy S26: Packs a 4,300mAh battery, supporting 25W wired and wireless charging.

iPhone 17: Has a smaller battery estimated around 3,700mAh, but supports faster 40W wired and up to 25W wireless charging with MagSafe and Qi2.

Extra Features and Ecosystem

Advertisement

Advertisement

Samsung and Apple both deliver advanced connectivity and software features:

Samsung: Offers Samsung DeX for desktop‑like functionality, a USB‑C port with faster data transfer, and extensive AI integrations supported by cloud partners.

Apple: Includes systems like Face ID, Ultra Wideband (UWB) tech, deep iOS+Mac integration, and long‑term software updates.Samsung promises up to seven years of Android updates, while Apple typically supports devices with iOS updates for a similar extended period.

Which Should You Choose?

The S26 leans toward users who want Android flexibility, larger battery and UI customisation, while the iPhone 17 appeals to those who prefer camera enhancements, display brightness and smooth ecosystem integration.